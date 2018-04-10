Argentinian police say rats ate missing marijuana

After 540 kilos (1,190 pounds) of marijuana disappeared from a police pound in Buenos Aires, local policemen have denied any wrongdoing and insisted that rats were responsible for the missing marijuana.

However, the Justice Department has not been convinced by the theory and charged three policemen with breaking narcotics law. The policemen are now being investigated by Internal Affairs, though no disciplinary measures have been taken against them, Spanish newspaper El País reports.

The marijuana was reported as missing after a change in the gendarmerie prompted a new recount of the confiscated drugs and the new police chief at charge noticed the difference between the amount of drugs in the books and the amount of drugs in the pound. A judge issued an order go into the premises and confirmed the discrepancy.

The forensic investigation is underway and will ultimately determine if the policemen were telling the truth, since marijuana is toxic to rats and biological evidence will be found in site if it was in fact digested by the rodents.