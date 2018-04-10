Argentinian police say rats ate missing marijuana

After 540 kilos (1,190 pounds) of marijuana disappeared from a police pound in Buenos Aires, local policemen have denied any wrongdoing and insisted that rats were responsible for the missing marijuana.
However, the Justice Department has not been convinced by the theory and charged three policemen with breaking narcotics law. The policemen are now being investigated by Internal Affairs, though no disciplinary measures have been taken against them, Spanish newspaper El País reports.
The marijuana was reported as missing after a change in the gendarmerie prompted a new recount of the confiscated drugs and the new police chief at charge noticed the difference between the amount of drugs in the books and the amount of drugs in the pound. A judge issued an order go into the premises and confirmed the discrepancy.
The forensic investigation is underway and will ultimately determine if the policemen were telling the truth, since marijuana is toxic to rats and biological evidence will be found in site if it was in fact digested by the rodents.
Policía argentina culpa a ratas por marihuana desaparecida
Después de que 540 kilos de marihuana desaparecieran de un lote de la policía en Buenos Aires, policías locales negaron haber cometido alguna falta e insistieron en que ratas son responsables de la marihuana faltante, al haberla ingerido.
Sin embargo, el Departamento de Justicia no ha sido convencido por la teoría y acusó a tres policías de romper la ley de narcóticos. Los policías ahora están siendo investigados por Asuntos Internos, aunque no se han tomado medidas disciplinarias contra ellos, informa el diario español El País.
La marihuana fue reportada como desaparecida después de que un cambio en la gendarmería provocara un nuevo recuento de las drogas confiscadas y el nuevo jefe de policía a cargo notara la diferencia entre la cantidad de drogas en los registros y la cantidad de drogas en la gendarmería. Un juez emitió una orden para ingresar a las instalaciones y confirmó la discrepancia.
La investigación forense está en marcha y finalmente determinará si los policías dijeron la verdad, ya que la marihuana es tóxica para las ratas y se encontrarán evidencias biológicas en el sitio si los roedores, en efecto, ingirieron la droga.