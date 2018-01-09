Arkansas Man Accused of Killing Wife for Changing TV Channel

Carlisle, Ark. • Investigators say a central Arkansas man fatally stabbed his wife after she changed the TV channel from a football game he was watching while he went outside to smoke.
Tony Thomas, 58, of Carlisle, was charged Monday with capital murder. Investigators said he admitted killing his wife, Elke, during an argument after she switched the TV channel in November. He’s been jailed since the incident.
“He went outside to smoke and upon returning, he discovered that Elke had changed the channel. He asked about the score and she began yelling at him and got in his face,” Lonoke County Sheriff’s Detective Anthony Counts wrote in an affidavit.
Thomas said he blacked out and came to while standing over the woman with a knife in his hands, according to the affidavit. Court records show his bond is set at $1million.
Deputies were already responding to the scene because a woman who had been at the home flagged down someone passing by to report the stabbing. A man who identified himself as “Tony” later called the sheriff’s office to say he’d killed his wife.
The affidavit says the stabbing occurred Nov. 19 in the home’s living room, where blood was found on the floor, the walls, a table and the TV. Counts wrote that it appeared the woman’s body was dragged through the dining room to the back yard, where it was found beneath a blanket and a tarp.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Thomas. The local public defender’s office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment about the case Tuesday. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Carlisle is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Little Rock.
Hombre de Arkansas acusado de matar a su esposa porque cambió el canal de la televisión
Carlisle, Arkansas • Los investigadores dicen que un hombre del centro de Arkansas apuñaló fatalmente a su esposa después de que ella cambió el canal de la televisión de un juego de fútbol que estaba viendo mientras salió a fumar.
Tony Thomas, de 58 años, de Carlisle, fue acusado el lunes de asesinato capital. Los investigadores dijeron que admitió haber matado a su esposa, Elke, durante una discusión después de que ella cambiara el canal de la televisión en noviembre. Él fue encarcelado desde el incidente.
“Salió a fumar y al regresar, descubrió que Elke había cambiado de canal. Preguntó sobre el marcador y ella comenzó a gritarle y lo enfrentó”, escribió en una declaración jurada el detective del condado de Lonoke, Anthony Counts.
Thomas dijo que se perdió y volvió en si cuando estaba de pie junto a la mujer con un cuchillo en las manos, según la declaración jurada. Los registros judiciales muestran que su fianza se fijó en $1 millón.
Los oficiales ya se dirigían a la escena porque una mujer que había estado en la casa pidió a alguien que pasaba por la casa que denunciara el apuñalamiento. Un hombre que se identificó como “Tony” más tarde llamó a la oficina del alguacil para decir que había matado a su esposa.
La declaración jurada dice que el apuñalamiento ocurrió el 19 de noviembre en la sala de estar de la casa, donde se encontró sangre en el piso, las paredes, una mesa y el televisor. El informe policial detalla que parecía que el cuerpo de la mujer había sido arrastrado por el comedor hasta el patio trasero, donde lo encontraron debajo de una manta y una lona.
Los registros judiciales no especifican un abogado para Thomas. La oficina del defensor público local no ha hecho comentarios sobre el caso. Una audiencia judicial en el caso está programada para el 22 de enero.
Carlisle está a unos 56 km al este de Little Rock.