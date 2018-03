Armed teenager in Tamaulipas alarms school

On Wednesday, March 14, a 15-year-old boy entered the CBTIS 24 campus in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, carrying a weapon, according to the information circulated on social networks and then confirmed by the director of the high school.

Martha Aurelia Limas Sanchez, director of the campus, confirmed that a student of CBTIS 119 had cheated the security of their campus by entering with a weapon and looking for his former girlfriend, who had ended their relationship the day before. When the teenager became physically violent, her former girlfriend reported to school authorities the presence of a weapon in the institution, at which time the school called the police.

The police went to the school and confiscated the teenager’s gun and separated the couple. When talking to the girl separately, they noticed she was nervous and decided that they had to take the teenager to the station under the presumption of some crimes. Until Wednesday afternoon, no complaint had been filed against him.

After the incident, classes continued regularly; however, Limas Sánchez promised to reinforce the security of the campus.