Art Abounds at the Airport with the Opening of New Art Exhibitions
Works from St. Louis’ Local Art Scene Give Pops of Color and Contemplation
(April 20, 2017-St. Louis) The St. Louis art scene shines in three new art exhibitions which opened this week at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The dynamic and colorful collections are part of the Lambert Art and Culture Program, with support from the Regional Arts Commission.
Gallery 210, part of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, has garnered a reputation both regionally and nationally for the presentation of advanced visual art. In their lithograph exhibition entitled, Gallery 210 Portfolio, eight noted international, national and regional artists are on display. Published by Gallery 210 between 1999 and 2002, the prints are by artists who were featured in the gallery’s exhibition program. The collection features mostly abstract pieces, with subjects ranging from florals to figures.
Featured works are: Sam Gilliam, Ben II; Kit Keith, Untitled; Michael Piazza, Natural Bridge Road; James Surls, Hand in Blue; James Surls, Sun Flower; Clarence Morgan, A Cogitative Translation; Michiko Itatani, Proving Field; John Dilg, Phoenix; Ron Fondaw, Wheel O’ Fire.
Gallery 210 Portfolio is on display in Terminal 2, near gate E14 in Concourse E through October 14, 2017.
WORK/PLAY is an interdisciplinary husband and wife design duo based in St. Louis. Danielle and Kevin McCoy investigate concepts of perpetuity as it pertains to spiritual divinity in their exhibition On&On Series, Pt. 2. Four artistic symbols representing Astral Travel, Enlightenment, Intuition, and Cosmos were printed onto denim. The manipulated patterns serve as a backdrop to showcase an assortment of simplified motifs to symbolize the infinite cycles found in life, spirituality, and esotericism. On&On Series, Pt. 2. is on display in Terminal 2, near gate E18 in Concourse E through October 14, 2017.
The third new exhibition introduces a flood of color in greeting travelers entering and exiting the A Concourse with two large-scale abstract paintings by St. Louis artist, Michael Hoffman. Confluence 1 and Confluence 2 feature mesmerizing lines in seemingly every color of the rainbow. What initially appears to be uniform stripes becomes more complex upon closer inspection. The stripes are created through a combination of brushwork, taping, pouring and drips. Hoffman uses a variety of translucent and opaque oil paints to create contrast and depth, and the panel is treated with a plaster mixture to add to the overall volume and texture. Confluence 1 and Confluence 2 will be on display in Terminal 1 through October 10, 2017.
In 2016 the Lambert Art and Culture Program executed 12 rotating art exhibitions, in addition to the Airport’s permanent art collection. For the latest art installations, and to learn more about the Program, please visit www.ArtofTravelSTL.com
Arte en el aeropuerto con la apertura de nuevas exposiciones
(20 de abril de 2017-St Louis) La escena artística de St. Louis brilla con tres nuevas exposiciones de arte que se inauguraron esta semana en el Aeropuerto Internacional St. Louis Lambert (STL). Las dinámicas y coloridas colecciones forman parte del Programa de Arte y Cultura Lambert, con el apoyo de la Comisión Regional de las Artes. Galería 210, parte de la Universidad de Missouri-St. Louis, ha ganado una reputación tanto a nivel regional como nacional por la presentación de arte visual avanzado.
En su exposición de litografía titulada Galería 210 Portfolio, ocho destacados artistas internacionales, nacionales y regionales están en exhibición. Publicado por la Galería 210 entre 1999 y 2002, las grabaciones son de artistas que han participado en el programa de exhibición de la galería. La colección presenta principalmente piezas abstractas, con temas que van desde florales a figuras. Los trabajos destacados son: Sam Gilliam, Ben II; Kit Keith, Sin título; Michael Piazza, camino natural del puente; James Surls, mano en azul; James Surls, Flor del Sol; Clarence Morgan, una traducción cognitiva; Michiko Itatani, Proving Field; John Dilg, Phoenix; Ron Fondaw, Rueda O ‘Fuego. Galería 210 El portafolio está en exhibición en la Terminal 2, cerca de la puerta E14 en el Concourse E hasta el 14 de octubre de 2017.
WORK / PLAY es un dúo interdisciplinario de diseño de esposo y esposa con base en St. Louis. Danielle y Kevin McCoy investigan conceptos de perpetuidad en lo que respecta a la divinidad espiritual en su exposición On & On Series, Pt. 2. Cuatro símbolos artísticos que representan el Viaje Astral, la Iluminación, la Intuición y el Cosmos fueron impresos en denim. Los patrones manipulados sirven como telón de fondo para mostrar un surtido de motivos simplificados que simbolizan los ciclos infinitos encontrados en la vida, la espiritualidad y el esoterismo. On & On Series, Pt. 2. se exhibe en la Terminal 2, cerca de la puerta E18 en el Concourse E hasta el 14 de octubre de 2017.
La tercera nueva exposición presenta una inundación de color que saluda a los viajeros que entran y salen del A Concourse con dos pinturas abstractas a gran escala del artista de St. Louis, Michael Hoffman. Confluencia 1 y Confluencia 2 cuentan con líneas fascinantes en aparentemente todos los colores del arco iris. Lo que inicialmente parece ser rayas uniformes se vuelve más complejo cuando se inspecciona más de cerca. Las rayas se crean a través de una combinación de pinceladas, grabado, vertido y goteos. Hoffman utiliza una variedad de pinturas de aceite translúcido y opaco para crear el contraste y la profundidad, y el panel se trata con una mezcla del yeso para agregar al volumen ya la textura totales. Confluencia 1 y Confluencia 2 estarán expuestas en la Terminal 1 hasta el 10 de octubre de 2017.