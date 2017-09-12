Art at U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Tecate, Calif. September 11 – A giant cutout photo of a toddler overlooking the border wall from Mexico into the United States was revealed Wednesday.
The artist, known as “JR,” hopes to prompt discussions about immigration, the Associated Press reported.
The 65-foot-tall photo of the boy is pasted onto scaffolding near the Tecate border crossing, about 40 miles southeast of San Diego.
The artist has created other large-scale portraits around the world, including in Paris and Rio de Janeiro, and a good portion of his recent artwork has focused on immigrants.
The piece will stay in Tecate for one month.
Arte en el muro fronterizo entre México-Estados Unidos
Tecate, California, 11 de septiembre –El recorte de una foto gigante de un niño viendo al muro fronterizo de México a los Estados Unidos fue revelado el miércoles.
El artista, conocido como “JR”, espera impulsar las discusiones sobre la inmigración, informó Associated Press.
La foto de 65 pies de altura del niño está pegada en un andamio cerca del cruce fronterizo de Tecate, a unas 40 millas al sureste de San Diego.
El artista ha creado otros retratos a gran escala en todo el mundo, incluso en París y Río de Janeiro, y una buena parte de su obra de arte reciente se ha centrado en los inmigrantes.
La pieza permanecerá en Tecate por un mes.