ARTIST MAKES AN IMPRESSION AT THE MAGIC HOUSE
Museum’s Visiting Artist Series Presents Printmaking Workshop
May 13 & 14
ST LOUIS (May 2, 2017) – Visitors are invited to make their mark at The Magic House with printer/artist Kirsten O’Loughlin as she teaches them how to use the tools of the trade to create their very own cards and posters at a Printmaking workshop on Saturday, May 13 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday, May 14 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. O’Loughlin will demonstrate printing on three different types of presses and visitors will have the opportunity to design their own printed creations using a variety of wood type, image blocks and ink colors. Printmaking is a part of The Magic House’s Visiting Artist Series. This drop-in workshop is free with Museum admission and no reservations are required.
Kirsten O’Loughlin is a designer, letterpress printer, teacher and artist. She is the owner of Sensura Studio and uses printmaking and handset type in her design work to create unique brands, stationary and invitations. She teaches printmaking at every opportunity to kids (and occasionally curious adults) in the St. Louis community.
The Visiting Artist Series is a yearlong celebration of the arts at The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. One weekend every month, Museum visitors have the opportunity to learn from a variety of professional artists as they demonstrate their techniques. Children are invited to work alongside artists and explore similar materials as they join in the fun of the creative process. The Visiting Artist Series is made possible with the support of the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis, Advisory Research, Inc. and Piper Jaffray.
About The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum
The Magic House is a not-for-profit participatory museum that provides hands-on learning experiences for children and families and encourages experimentation, creativity and the development of problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic. Regular Museum admission is $11 per person. Children under the age of one are free.
The Magic House is located at 516 S. Kirkwood Road, one mile north of Highway 44 in historic downtown Kirkwood. Hours during the school year are Tuesday through Thursday, 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm; Friday, 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm; and Sunday, 11:00 am to 5:30 pm. The Museum is closed on Mondays during the school year. Parking is always free at The Magic House. For more information, please call 314.822.8900 or visit The Magic House online atwww.magichouse.org.
ARTISTA DA UNA BUENA IMPRESIÓN EN THE MAGIC HOUSE
La serie Visiting Artists del Museo presenta el taller “Printmaking”
13 y 14 de mayo
St. Louis, MO. 3 de mayo – Se hace una invitación a que todos los visitantes hagan una impresión en The Magic House con la impresora/artista Kirsten O’Loughlin en tanto que les enseñe cómo utilizar herramientas que se encuentran en el mercado para crear sus propias tarjetas y carteles en un taller de Grabado (Printmaking) el sábado 13 de mayo de 9:30 am a 5:00 pm y el domingo 14 de mayo de 11:00 am a 5:00 pm. O’Loughlin hará demostraciones de grabado en tres diferentes tipos de prensas y los visitantes tendrán la oportunidad de diseñar sus propias creaciones grabadas utilizando diferentes tipos de madera, bloques de imágenes y tintas de colores. El taller Printmaking es parte de la Serie The Magic House’s Visiting Artist. Este taller es gratis con la admisión al Museo y no se requiere hacer reservación.
Kirsten O’Loughlin es una diseñadora, impresora gráfica, maestra y artista. Es propietaria del Sensura Studio y utiliza el grabado y la escritura a mano en su trabajo de diseño para crear marcas únicas, papelería e invitaciones. Enseña la técnica del grabado a niños en cada oportunidad que tiene (y, ocasionalmente, a adultos curiosos) en la comunidad de St. Louis.
La serie Visiting Artists es una celebración a las artes en The Magic House, Museo del Niño de St. Louis (St. Louis Children’s Museum) que dura todo el año. Un fin de semana de cada mes, los visitantes del Museo tienen la oportunidad de aprender de una gran variedad de artistas profesionales que muestran sus técnicas. Se invita a que los niños trabajen junto con los artistas y exploren con materiales similares mientras se unen a la diversión del proceso creativo. La Serie Visiting Artists es posible con el apoyo de la Comisión de Arte Regional de St. Louis, Advisory Research, Inc. y Piper Jaffray.
Acerca de The Magic House, Museo del Niño de St. Louis
The Magic House es un museo sin fines de lucro y participativo que ofrece experiencias de aprendizaje práctico para niños y familias y, fomenta la experimentación, la creatividad y el desarrollo de habilidades para resolver problemas dentro de un lugar de belleza, maravilla, gozo y magia. La admisión normal al Museo es de $11 por persona. Los niños menores de un año entran gratis.
The Magic House se ubica en 516 S. Kirkwood Road, una milla al norte de Highway 44 en el centro histórico de Kirkwood. Los horarios durante el año escolar son de martes a jueves de 12:00 pm a 5:30 pm; viernes de 12:00 pm a 9:00 pm; sábado de 9:30 am a 5:30 pm y, domingo de 11:00 am a 5:30 pm. El Museo cierra los lunes durante el año escolar. El estacionamiento siempre es gratis en The Magic House. Para más información llame al 314.822.8900 o visite The Magic House en linea en www.magichouse.org.