ARTIST MAKES AN IMPRESSION AT THE MAGIC HOUSE

Museum’s Visiting Artist Series Presents Printmaking Workshop

May 13 & 14

ST LOUIS (May 2, 2017) – Visitors are invited to make their mark at The Magic House with printer/artist Kirsten O’Loughlin as she teaches them how to use the tools of the trade to create their very own cards and posters at a Printmaking workshop on Saturday, May 13 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday, May 14 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. O’Loughlin will demonstrate printing on three different types of presses and visitors will have the opportunity to design their own printed creations using a variety of wood type, image blocks and ink colors. Printmaking is a part of The Magic House’s Visiting Artist Series. This drop-in workshop is free with Museum admission and no reservations are required.

Kirsten O’Loughlin is a designer, letterpress printer, teacher and artist. She is the owner of Sensura Studio and uses printmaking and handset type in her design work to create unique brands, stationary and invitations. She teaches printmaking at every opportunity to kids (and occasionally curious adults) in the St. Louis community.

The Visiting Artist Series is a yearlong celebration of the arts at The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. One weekend every month, Museum visitors have the opportunity to learn from a variety of professional artists as they demonstrate their techniques. Children are invited to work alongside artists and explore similar materials as they join in the fun of the creative process. The Visiting Artist Series is made possible with the support of the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis, Advisory Research, Inc. and Piper Jaffray.

About The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum

The Magic House is a not-for-profit participatory museum that provides hands-on learning experiences for children and families and encourages experimentation, creativity and the development of problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic. Regular Museum admission is $11 per person. Children under the age of one are free.

The Magic House is located at 516 S. Kirkwood Road, one mile north of Highway 44 in historic downtown Kirkwood. Hours during the school year are Tuesday through Thursday, 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm; Friday, 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm; and Sunday, 11:00 am to 5:30 pm. The Museum is closed on Mondays during the school year. Parking is always free at The Magic House. For more information, please call 314.822.8900 or visit The Magic House online atwww.magichouse.org.