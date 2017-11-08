At Least 26 People Killed In Shooting At Texas Church

At least 26 people were killed in Sunday’s church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference.
About 20 others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Among the dead is the 14-year-old daughter of the First Baptist Church’s pastor, Frank Pomeroy, according to his wife, Sherri Pomeroy, the girl’s mother. The couple were traveling out of state when the shooting occurred.
Authorities have not said what may have motivated the suspected shooter, who was later found dead in his vehicle.
The shooting has devastated the small Texas town east of San Antonio, described as a place where “everybody knows everybody.”
The suspected shooter has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, according to two law enforcement sources who have been briefed on the investigation. In April 2016, Kelley purchased the Ruger AR-556 rifle he used in the shooting from an Academy Sports & Outdoors store in San Antonio, Texas, a law enforcement official said. He indicated he didn’t have a disqualifying criminal history when he filled out the background check paperwork at the store, the official said. Kelley listed a Colorado Springs, Colorado, address when he bought the gun.
Kelley was a member of the US Air Force and served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek. Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for assault on his spouse and assault on their child, according to Stefanek. Kelley served a year in prison and received a bad conduct discharge in 2014, the spokeswoman said. His rank was also reduced, she said.
Speaking from Japan, President Donald Trump condemned the shooting as an “act of evil” and called it “horrific.”
“We don’t know names of any of the victims at this time,” said Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt in a press conference Sunday evening. As victims are identified, next of kin will be notified, he said.
Al menos 26 personas murieron en el tiroteo de una iglesia en Texas
Al menos 26 personas murieron en el tiroteo de la iglesia del domingo en Sutherland Springs, Texas, dijo el gobernador Greg Abbott en una conferencia de prensa.
Alrededor de otras 20 personas resultaron heridas, dijo Freeman Martin, director regional del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas, con víctimas de entre 5 y 72 años de edad.
Entre los muertos está la hija de 14 años del pastor de la Primera Iglesia Bautista, Frank Pomeroy, según su esposa, Sherri Pomeroy, la madre de la niña. La pareja se encontraba de viaje fuera del estado cuando ocurrió el tiroteo.
Las autoridades no han dicho qué pudo haber motivado al presunto tirador, quien más tarde fue encontrado muerto en su vehículo.
El tiroteo ha devastado a la pequeña ciudad de Texas al este de San Antonio, descrita como un lugar donde “todos conocen a todos”.
El sospechoso del tiroteo ha sido identificado como Devin Patrick Kelley, de 26 años, según dos fuentes policiales que han sido informadas sobre la investigación. En abril de 2016, Kelley compró el rifle Ruger AR-556 que usó en el tiroteo en una tienda de Sports Sports & Outdoors en San Antonio, Texas, dijo un funcionario policial. Indicó que no tenía antecedentes penales descalificadores cuando completó los trámites de verificación de antecedentes en la tienda, dijo el funcionario. Kelley proporcionó una dirección de Colorado Springs, Colorado, cuando compró el arma.
Kelley era miembro de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos y se desempeñó en la Base Holloman de la Fuerza Aérea en Nuevo México desde 2010 hasta su baja, según la portavoz de la Fuerza Aérea, Ann Stefanek. Kelley fue juzgado en un tribunal de guerra en 2012 por agresión a su cónyuge y a su hijo, según Stefanek. Kelley cumplió un año en prisión y recibió una baja deshonrosa por mala conducta en 2014, dijo la portavoz. Su rango también se redujo, dijo ella.
Hablando desde Japón, el presidente Donald Trump condenó el tiroteo como un “acto de maldad” y lo llamó “horrible”.
“No sabemos los nombres de ninguna de las víctimas en este momento”, dijo el Sheriff del Condado de Wilson, Joe Tackitt, en una conferencia de prensa el domingo por la tarde. También comentó que se notificará a los familiares a medida que se identifiquen a las víctimas.