At least 41 Palestinian Protesters Killed as U.S. Embassy opens in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are protesting the opening of the new American Embassy in Jerusalem, and Israeli army forces have killed 41 protesters, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry has also said that more than 1,000 people have been hurt in demonstrations.
Israeli Defense Forces said that more than 35,000 people are protesting along the Gaza border and that the army has killed three protesters who were trying to set a bomb next to the security fence in Rafah. There hadn’t been this many deaths in the region since the summer of 2014, when more than 2,000 Palestinians died.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is “particularly worried” about “the high number of people killed”, as reported by the Associated Press. Guterres will visit Trump in Washington on Friday.
The new embassy’s opening comes at the 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation, which turned more than 700,000 Palestinians into refugees.
Amnesty International released a statement on Monday addressing the violence. “We are witnessing an abhorrent violation of international law & human rights in Gaza. This must end immediately.” The organization said that six of the dead are children.
President Trump tweeted Monday, “A great day for Israel!”. The U.S. delegation visiting Israel for the embassy opening includes Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and Ambassador David Friedman.
The Trump administration decided last December to move its embassy from Tel Aviv, Israel’s capital as largely recognized by the international community, to Jerusalem, which is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as their capital. Most countries, including key U.S. allies voted against the measure in the United Nations.
Al menos 41 manifestantes palestinos asesinados a la vez que abre embajada de EE. UU. en Jerusalén
Decenas de miles de palestinos protestan por la apertura de la nueva embajada de Estados Unidos en Jerusalén, y las fuerzas del ejército israelí han matado a 41 manifestantes, según el Ministerio de Salud de Gaza. El ministerio también ha dicho que más de 1,000 personas han resultado heridas en las manifestaciones.
Las Fuerzas de Defensa israelíes dijeron que más de 35,000 personas están protestando a lo largo de la frontera de Gaza y que el ejército ha matado a tres manifestantes que intentaban colocar una bomba junto a la valla de seguridad en Rafah. No ha habido tantas muertes en la región desde el verano de 2014, cuando murieron más de 2.000 palestinos.
El secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, dijo que está “particularmente preocupado” por “la gran cantidad de personas asesinadas”, según informó Associated Press. Guterres visitará a Trump en Washington el viernes.
La apertura de la nueva embajada se produce en el 70 aniversario de la creación de Israel, que convirtió a más de 700,000 palestinos en refugiados.
Amnistía Internacional emitió un comunicado el lunes sobre la violencia. “Estamos siendo testigos de una aberrante violación de las leyes internacionales y los derechos humanos en Gaza. Esto debe terminar inmediatamente”. La organización dijo que seis de los muertos son niños.
El presidente Trump tuiteó el lunes: “¡Un gran día para Israel!”. La delegación estadounidense que visita Israel para la inauguración de la embajada incluye a Ivanka Trump y Jared Kushner, el secretario de Estado John J. Sullivan, el secretario del Tesoro Steven Mnuchin, el representante especial para las negociaciones internacionales Jason Greenblatt y el embajador David Friedman.
La administración Trump decidió en diciembre pasado trasladar su embajada desde Tel Aviv, la capital de Israel ampliamente reconocida por la comunidad internacional, a Jerusalén, que tanto israelíes como palestinos reclaman como su capital. La mayoría de los países, incluidos aliados clave de los EE. UU., votaron en contra de la medida en las Naciones Unidas.