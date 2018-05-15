At least 41 Palestinian Protesters Killed as U.S. Embassy opens in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are protesting the opening of the new American Embassy in Jerusalem, and Israeli army forces have killed 41 protesters, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry has also said that more than 1,000 people have been hurt in demonstrations.

Israeli Defense Forces said that more than 35,000 people are protesting along the Gaza border and that the army has killed three protesters who were trying to set a bomb next to the security fence in Rafah. There hadn’t been this many deaths in the region since the summer of 2014, when more than 2,000 Palestinians died.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is “particularly worried” about “the high number of people killed”, as reported by the Associated Press. Guterres will visit Trump in Washington on Friday.

The new embassy’s opening comes at the 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation, which turned more than 700,000 Palestinians into refugees.

Amnesty International released a statement on Monday addressing the violence. “We are witnessing an abhorrent violation of international law & human rights in Gaza. This must end immediately.” The organization said that six of the dead are children.

President Trump tweeted Monday, “A great day for Israel!”. The U.S. delegation visiting Israel for the embassy opening includes Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, and Ambassador David Friedman.

The Trump administration decided last December to move its embassy from Tel Aviv, Israel’s capital as largely recognized by the international community, to Jerusalem, which is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as their capital. Most countries, including key U.S. allies voted against the measure in the United Nations.