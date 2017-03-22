At least two dead, multiple wounded in attacks near Parliament in London
LONDON, MARCH 22. Britain’s Parliament was locked down Wednesday after an assailant stabbed one police officer before being shot and killed by another. Emergency personnel also responded to nearby Westminster Bridge, where a 4×4 vehicle had struck several people.
London’s Metropolitan Police said it was being treated “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise” and confirmed “a number of casualties including police officers.”
Streets around nearby Downing Street, which serves as both the home and office of British Prime Minister Theresa May, were evacuated.
The incident comes on the first anniversary of the terror attacks in the Belgian city of Brussels that killed 32 people.
Investigation is ongoing.
Al menos dos muertos, varios heridos en ataques cerca del parlamento en Londres
LONDRES, 22 DE MARZO. El Parlamento de Gran Bretaña fue cerrado el miércoles después de que un agresor apuñalara a un oficial de policía antes de ser dado de baja por otro oficial. El personal de emergencia también respondió al cercano puente de Westminster, donde un vehículo 4×4 atropelló a varias personas.
La Policía Metropolitana de Londres dijo que la emergencia estaba siendo tratada “como un incidente terrorista hasta que sepamos lo contrario” y confirmó que hay “un número de bajas incluyendo policías”.
Las calles cercanas a Downing Street, que sirve como hogar y oficina de la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, fueron evacuadas.
El incidente se produce en el primer aniversario de los ataques terroristas en la ciudad belga de Bruselas, que causaron la muerte de 32 personas.
La investigación está en curso.