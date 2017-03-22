At least two dead, multiple wounded in attacks near Parliament in London

LONDON, MARCH 22. Britain’s Parliament was locked down Wednesday after an assailant stabbed one police officer before being shot and killed by another. Emergency personnel also responded to nearby Westminster Bridge, where a 4×4 vehicle had struck several people.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it was being treated “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise” and confirmed “a number of casualties including police officers.”

Streets around nearby Downing Street, which serves as both the home and office of British Prime Minister Theresa May, were evacuated.

The incident comes on the first anniversary of the terror attacks in the Belgian city of Brussels that killed 32 people.

Investigation is ongoing.