Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses violent crime, safety in STL

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 31. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to an audience of law enforcement this morning at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

He told the audience the Justice Department will work with them to battle the rising tide of violent crime in America. He also said he is worried about the future of the city and the country’s safety.

“My fear is that this surge in violent crime in St. Louis, and throughout America, is not a “blip,” but the start of a dangerous new trend. This increase risks losing the hard-won gains that have made our country a safer and more prosperous place; gains that were made on the backs of the brave men and women in uniform. While we can hope for the best, hope is not a strategy. When crime rates move in the wrong direction, they can move fast.”

He also said he is making sure the federal government focuses the resources and efforts on this surge in violent crime.

About Ferguson, Sessions said is “an emblem of the tense relationship between law enforcement and the communities we serve”.

He defended the police enforcements “we can’t lose sight of two things: First, the vast majority of men and women in law enforcement are good and decent people. They who have chosen to do the tremendously hard and dangerous jobs because they believe in what they are doing…We do not want to do anything that diminishes our ability to attract and reward and give a fulfilling life to people who want to serve in law enforcement,” Sessions said.

His visit drew several dozen protesters, who carried giant letters, spelling out “R-A-C-I-S-T L-I-A-R.” One person was taken into custody after a brief confrontation with law enforcement.