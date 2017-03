Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Speak in St. Louis on Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 30. Jeff Sessions, the new Attorney General of the U.S will speak in St. Louis on Friday, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday morning.

According to the announcement his visit takes place on “efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety”.

Sessions is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. in front of reporters at the Thomas Eagleton Courthouse (111 S. 10th Street) to an audience of local, state and federal law enforcement officials.