Attorney in Greitens case received $100,000 in cash

Al Watkins, the attorney for the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens in 2015, said Monday the he received two anonymous payments for $50,000 each.

Watkins said a courier delivered both payments to his offices in January, from an anonymous source, but was assured through an intermediary that the money was lawful and legitimate, and thus, assumed that it should be destined to cover the legal expenses of his client.

The revelation came after Watkins was interviewed after a court hearing for one of the two felony cases involving the Republican governor. Mr. Greitens’ supporters had long wondered what the motivation for the woman’s ex-husband had been to come forward about the affair.

Mr. Watkins had repeatedly declared to KMOV St. Louis reporters that he had not been paid, but is now claiming that only his office had been paid, not himself.

Governor Greitens is currently charged with invasion of privacy and will face trial in St. Louis on May 14. He is accused of a second felony which involves his illegal use of a donor list to raise funds for his gubernatorial campaign. His defense team is looking to disqualify the prosecutors on that case, and has raised several questions about the prosecution in the invasion of privacy case as well.