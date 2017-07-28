Baby Charlie Gard Has Died, Family Spokesman Say

London, July 28 — Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby at the center of a legal battle that attracted the attention of Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump, has died. He would have turned 1 next week.
Charlie suffered from a rare genetic disease, mitochondrial depletion syndrome that caused brain damage and left him unable to breathe unaided.
His parents fought for the right to take him to the U.S. for an experimental therapy they believed could prolong his life. But Charlie’s doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital objected, saying the treatment wouldn’t help and might cause him to suffer. The dispute ended up in court.
Information by AP.
El bebé Charlie Gard ha muerto, anuncia portavoz de la familia
Londres, 28 de julio – Ha muerto Charlie Gard, el bebé británico críticamente enfermo en el centro de una batalla legal que atrajo la atención del Papa Francisco y del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump. Habría cumplido 1 año la próxima semana.
Charlie sufrió de una rara enfermedad genética, el síndrome de depleción mitocondrial que le causó daño cerebral y le dejó incapaz de respirar sin ayuda.
Sus padres lucharon por el derecho a llevarlo a los Estados Unidos para una terapia experimental que creían que podría prolongar su vida. Pero los doctores de Charlie en el Great Ormond Street Hospital se opusieron, diciendo que el tratamiento no ayudaría y podría hacer que sufriera. La disputa terminó en la corte.
Información de AP.