Baby taken from a home in Overland is safe; father still being sought
OVERLAND, MO. February 20. A 9-month-old was abducted and later found safe Sunday. An Amber Alert for Brian Scott Pullen was issued Sunday after police said the child was taken by his non custodial parent, 40-year-old Brian Keith Pullen, who allegedly took him from a home in the from 2200 Woodson Road at 11:35 a.m.
According to police reports the baby’s mother, which Meighan Vanamburgh, was at a friend’s house when Pullen came into the home and demanded to be given his son. When the mother refused, the suspect allegedly went to his car and came back with a rifle, she said he placed to her face before grabbing the baby and taking off.
Michael Laws, Overland Police Chief , told St. Louis Post Dispatch a female acquaintance of Pullen called police to let them know that Pullen had brought the baby to her. Detectives met the friend at the Circle K store at Interstate 55 and Telegraph Road where the boy was returned safely.
Police are searching for Pullen, who may be driving aa brown or maroon Hyundai or Nissan. They are also asking for help locating another man they believe is connected to the abduction, William Bowen.
Brian Keith Pullen, is white, 40 years old, 5-11 and 160 pounds. According to court documents, Pullen is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender.
William V. Bowen, 37, a white man who is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1212.
El bebé raptado de una casa en Overland está a salvo; el padre y otro sospechoso todavía están siendo buscados.
OVERLAND, MO. 20 de febrero. Un niño de 9 meses fue secuestrado y más tarde encontrado a salvo el domingo. Una alerta Amber fue emitida para Brian Scott Pullen el domingo, después de que la policía dijo que el niño fue llevado por su padre no custodio, Brian Keith Pullen, de 40 años, quien supuestamente se lo llevó de una casa en el 2200 Woodson Road a las 11:35 am.
Según informes de la policía la madre del bebé, Meighan Vanamburgh, estaba en casa de un amigo cuando Pullen entró en la casa y exigió que le dieran a su hijo. Cuando la madre se negó, el sospechoso fue a su coche y volvió con un rifle, la mujer dijo que se Pullen le apuntó a su cara antes de agarrar al bebé y huír.
Michael Laws, Jefe de Policía de Overland, le dijo al St. Louis Post-Dispatch que una conocida de Pullen llamó a la policía para hacerles saber que Pullen le había traído al bebé. Los detectives se encontraron con la mujer en la tienda Circle K en la Interestatal 55 y Telegraph Road, donde el niño fue devuelto de manera segura.
La policía está buscando Pullen, que puede estar conduciendo un Hyundai marrón o un Nissan. También están pidiendo ayuda para localizar a otro hombre que creen que está conectado con el secuestro, William Bowen.
Brian Keith Pullen, es blanco, tiene 40 años, mide 5’11 y pesa 160 libras. Según documentos judiciales, Pullen es un delincuente convicto y un delincuente sexual registrado.
William V. Bowen, de 37 años, un hombre blanco de 6 pies de estatura y 200 libras.
A cualquier persona con información se le pide que llame al 911 o al Departamento de Policía de Overland al 314-428-1212.