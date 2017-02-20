Baby taken from a home in Overland is safe; father still being sought

OVERLAND, MO. February 20. A 9-month-old was abducted and later found safe Sunday. An Amber Alert for Brian Scott Pullen was issued Sunday after police said the child was taken by his non custodial parent, 40-year-old Brian Keith Pullen, who allegedly took him from a home in the from 2200 Woodson Road at 11:35 a.m.

According to police reports the baby’s mother, which Meighan Vanamburgh, was at a friend’s house when Pullen came into the home and demanded to be given his son. When the mother refused, the suspect allegedly went to his car and came back with a rifle, she said he placed to her face before grabbing the baby and taking off.

Michael Laws, Overland Police Chief , told St. Louis Post Dispatch a female acquaintance of Pullen called police to let them know that Pullen had brought the baby to her. Detectives met the friend at the Circle K store at Interstate 55 and Telegraph Road where the boy was returned safely.

Police are searching for Pullen, who may be driving aa brown or maroon Hyundai or Nissan. They are also asking for help locating another man they believe is connected to the abduction, William Bowen.

Brian Keith Pullen, is white, 40 years old, 5-11 and 160 pounds. According to court documents, Pullen is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender.

William V. Bowen, 37, a white man who is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1212.