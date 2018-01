Backpack Believed to Contain Explosive Device Removed from North County Parking Lot

St. Louis County, Mo. – A north St. Louis County gas station is back open after a suspicious backpack was found overnight.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, police in Edmundson received a call that a suspicious backpack was found on a parking lot near a propane tank at the BP On the Run Gas Station in the 10500 block of Natural Bridge Road, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad was then called to the scene to further investigate.

The responding crews believed the backpack contained an explosive device so a robot was used to remove it from the area, so they could determine what was inside.

Around 4 a.m., the package was removed from the parking lot and the gas station reopened.

It is currently unknown what was inside the suspicious package.