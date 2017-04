Backpacks, ice packs no longer allowed in Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 31. This Sunday is Opening Day and there are new security policies regarding which items are permitted to be brought inside Busch Stadium during the game.

St. Louis Cardinals will not allow backpacks and ice packs inside. You are allowed to bring in duffels, totes, cinch bags & purses. You could bring outside food and drinks, but the only drinks allowed in will be non-alcoholic, in clear plastic, factory-sealed containers no larger than 2 liters.

For the complete list of permitted and restricted items click here