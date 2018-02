Ball Python Rescued from North St. Louis House Fire

St. Louis – Everyone escaped an early morning Monday fire in north St. Louis, including the family’s pet.

Fire crews responded to a fire on the 3100 block of Norwood Drive around 8 a.m. Crews believe the fire started in the basement.

The home was heavily damaged, but the family was thankful to see their pet alive.

“In spite of the fire’s devastation, seeing the family pet alive put a smile on the homeowner’s face,” the St. Louis Fire Department said.