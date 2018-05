Ballpark Village shooting suspect turns himself in to police

The suspect of the shooting that took place Sunday night at Ballpark Village turned himself in to police Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis police had issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for 32-year-old Scotty Joseph Lee who had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Corey Hall, 38, who Lee shot in the head Sunday night during a private event at Ballpark Village. A second victim remains in critical condition after being shot in the pelvis.

Lee was still at large as police said he frequently traveled between St. Louis and Texas. He had been identified as a resident of the 4500 block of Delmar Boulevard.

However, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Lee was seen turning himself in at police headquarters in downtown St. Louis.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Lee also faces charges for armed criminal action and assault.

“We are just glad he turned himself in, so we can move forward towards funeral arrangements,” said Milton Gomilion, a spokesman for Corey Hall’s family.

Hall had recently gotten married and was celebrating his birthday Sunday night at the Cardinals “Eat, Drink, Chill” event when the shooting broke out. Hall was hit in the head with a bullet and pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Monday morning.