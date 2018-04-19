Barbara Bush dies at 92

Barbara Bush, former first Lady, died Tuesday in her house in Houston. She was 92 years old.

The celebrated Republican matriarch was the wife of former president George Bush and mother of another former president George W. Bush. Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the Bush family, announced the death in a statement posted to Twitter.

“A former First Lady of the United States and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce,” read part of the statement.

On Sunday, the office of her husband issued a statement saying that after consulting with her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush had “decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.”

Mrs. Bush was a respected woman from both sides of the aisle, whose legacy to American politics is only comparable to that of Abigail Adams (wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams).

Mrs. Bush had been hospitalized in 2013 due to pneumonia, and she had underwent surgery in 2008 due to a perforated ulcer and had heart surgery a few months later.

Mr. McGrath announced through the statement that, “the official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as it is practical.”



