Barcelona Terror Attack: At least 13 Reported Killed after Van Drives into Crowd

Police sources confirm deaths after vehicle ran over people in La Rambla. Public transportation was shut down at the center of the city.

In an incident now being treated by police as a terrorist attack, a van drove into pedestrians on La Rambla de Barcelona in the Catalan capital on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources have said at least 13 people have died. This figure is not official.

Some 50 other people were injured, according to information obtained earlier from police communications.

One witness said the van ran people over “while they were crossing at traffic lights.”

The van used in the attack was rented by a man the Civil Guard have identified as Driss Oukabir in the small town of Santa Perpetua de Mogoda, some 25 kilometers north of Barcelona.

Regional police have also located a second van thought to have a possible link to the attack in the town of Vic, some 60 kilometers north of Barcelona, Vic Mayor Anna Erra has said, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Police sources say at least one of the people behind the attack is now arrested in the Raval district of the city.