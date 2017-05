Enjoy delicious BBQ and music while supporting local emergency personnel

St. Louis, MO. May 11 – The City of Clayton is excited to announce the first annual Battle of the Badges BBQ on Saturday, May 13, 2017 to benefit Backstoppers and Responder Rescue while also supporting local emergency personnel in Downtown Clayton.

From 5 to 9 p.m., the following emergency personnel teams will serve 2 oz. samples of BBQ pork butts, chicken and ribs. In addition, grilled corn on the cob, baked beans and kettle chips will be served by Weber Grill Restaurant. Entertainment will be provided by Whiskey Morning. Cash bars will be available courtesy of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Rock Hill Fire Department

Pattonville Fire Protection District

Clayton Police & Fire Departments

Bridgeton Police Department

Eureka Police & Fire Departments

Creve Coeur Police Department

Ste. Genevieve County Sherriff Department

Holts Summit Fire Protection District

Monarch Fire Protection District

Des Peres Department of Public Safety

St. Louis County Police Department

Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 day of) and include 10 oz. of BBQ, side dishes and soft drinks. People who attend the event will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite BBQ dish in each category. The three winning BBQ teams will each be presented with a plaque and an additional monetary award to donate to their choice of Backstoppers or Responder Rescue.

This event is sponsored by Weber Grill Restaurant. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.claytonbbq.com.