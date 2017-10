Belleville Teen Found Fatally Shot In Alley

Belleville. October 30 – The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of an 18-year-old male found shot in an alley late Sunday night in Belleville.

Police were called at 10:11 p.m. Sunday after several residents reported hearing shots near West Main and South 76th streets. Police found the teen unresponsive in the alley. He was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

By about midnight, Belleville’s police chief asked for the Major Case Squad’s help. Belleville Police Capt. Matt Eiskant is deputy commander of the Major Case Squad’s investigation. He said at least 20 detectives are working on the case.

The victim was identified Monday as Deveon L. Hunt, who lived in the area. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Eiskant said the Major Case Squad is requested when “there is not a suspect at the scene and (we) know there’s going to be a lengthy investigation.” Police were at the scene within 30 seconds of the calls coming in.

He had no description of any suspects or suspect vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.