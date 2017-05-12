Better hope there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations, Trump to Comey
St. Louis, MO. May 12 – President Donald Trump, in an apparent warning to his fired FBI director, said Friday that James Comey had better hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations before starting to leak information to the press.
Trump’s tweet came the morning after he asserted Comey had told him three times that he wasn’t under FBI investigation.
The president’s morning Twitter comments again raised the specter of Richard Nixon, who secretly taped conversations and telephone calls in the White House during the Watergate investigation that ultimately led to his downfall.
Trump’s firing of Comey already has left him with the dubious distinction of being the first president since Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation tied to the White House. Comey has not made any comments since he was fired.
Le conviene esperar que no haya ‘grabaciones’ de nuestras conversaciones: Trump A Comey
St. Louis, MO. May 12 – El Presidente Donald Trump, en una aparente advertencia al ex Director del FBI, dijo este viernes a James Comey que le conviene esperar que no haya ‘grabaciones’ de sus conversaciones antes de que empiece a filtrar información a la prensa.
El tuit de Trump se dio hoy por la mañana después de afirmar que Comey le dijo en tres ocasiones que no estaba siendo investigado por el FBI.
Los comentarios del Presidente en Twitter levantaron otra vez el espectro de Richard Nixon, quien grabó secretamente conversaciones y llamadas telefónicas en la Casa Blanca durante la investigación del Watergate que finalmente lo llevaron a su perdición.
El despido de Comey ya ha dejado a Trump en la dudosa postura de ser el primer presidente después de Nixon que despide a un funcionario de seguridad pública que supervisa una investigación ligada a la Casa Blanca. Comey no ha hecho declaraciones desde su despido.