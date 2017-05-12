Better hope there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations, Trump to Comey

St. Louis, MO. May 12 – President Donald Trump, in an apparent warning to his fired FBI director, said Friday that James Comey had better hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations before starting to leak information to the press.

Trump’s tweet came the morning after he asserted Comey had told him three times that he wasn’t under FBI investigation.

The president’s morning Twitter comments again raised the specter of Richard Nixon, who secretly taped conversations and telephone calls in the White House during the Watergate investigation that ultimately led to his downfall.

Trump’s firing of Comey already has left him with the dubious distinction of being the first president since Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation tied to the White House. Comey has not made any comments since he was fired.