Beyond This Threshold -Gallery Performance

Gallery Performance on Friday, March 10th

from 6:00pm – 8:00pm

The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) presents Beyond This Threshold, an immersive experience that explores deconstruction and reconstruction as an examination of the political, social, and environmental crises that afflict our city of St. Louis and the broader American landscape.

Using traditional folk art methods such as quilting and performance, the artists have created an environment where we explore notions of cultural lineage, social tensions, economic degradation and social constructs created by fashion.

EXHIBIT NAME: Beyond This Threshold

EXHIBITING ARTISTS: Audrey Simes, Basil Kincaid,

PERFORMING ARTISTS: Damon Davis, Eric “Prospect” White

CURATOR: St. Louis Reclamation Arts

PERFORMANCE: Friday, March 10th, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Reception at 6:00pm. Performance to follow.

Beyond This Threshold continues through March 25.

All events are free and open to the public.

GALLERY HOURS: Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 5:00pm;

Saturday & Sunday 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

Closing Reception: Saturday, March 25th, 3:30 – 5:00pm

LOCATION: The Gallery at the Regional Arts Commission (RAC)

6128 Delmar Blvd. 63112 (across from The Pageant)

Free parking behind The Pageant or metered street parking.