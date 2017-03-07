Beyond This Threshold -Gallery Performance
Gallery Performance on Friday, March 10th
from 6:00pm – 8:00pm
The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) presents Beyond This Threshold, an immersive experience that explores deconstruction and reconstruction as an examination of the political, social, and environmental crises that afflict our city of St. Louis and the broader American landscape.
Using traditional folk art methods such as quilting and performance, the artists have created an environment where we explore notions of cultural lineage, social tensions, economic degradation and social constructs created by fashion.
EXHIBIT NAME: Beyond This Threshold
EXHIBITING ARTISTS: Audrey Simes, Basil Kincaid,
PERFORMING ARTISTS: Damon Davis, Eric “Prospect” White
CURATOR: St. Louis Reclamation Arts
PERFORMANCE: Friday, March 10th, 6:00 – 8:00pm
Reception at 6:00pm. Performance to follow.
Beyond This Threshold continues through March 25.
All events are free and open to the public.
GALLERY HOURS: Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 5:00pm;
Saturday & Sunday 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
Closing Reception: Saturday, March 25th, 3:30 – 5:00pm
LOCATION: The Gallery at the Regional Arts Commission (RAC)
6128 Delmar Blvd. 63112 (across from The Pageant)
Free parking behind The Pageant or metered street parking.
Más allá de este umbral – Presentación de la galería
Viernes, 10 de marzo
De 6:00 pm a 8:00 pm
La Comisión Regional de Artes de St. Louis (RAC) presenta “Más allá de este umbral”, una experiencia inmersiva que explora la deconstrucción y la reconstrucción como un examen de las crisis políticas, sociales y ambientales que afligen a nuestra ciudad de St. Louis y el paisaje americano más amplio.
Utilizando métodos tradicionales de arte popular como el acolchado y la interpretación, los artistas han creado un ambiente donde exploramos nociones de linaje cultural, tensiones sociales, degradación económica y construcciones sociales creadas por la moda.
NOMBRE DE LA EXPOSICIÓN: Más allá de este umbral
ARTISTAS EXPOSITORES: Audrey Simes, Basil Kincaid,
REALIZACIÓN DE ARTISTAS: Damon Davis, Eric “Prospect” White
CURADOR: St. Louis Reclamation Arts
PRESENTACIÓN: Viernes, 10 de marzo, 6:00 – 8:00 pm
Recepción a las 6:00 pm.
Más allá de este umbral continúa hasta el 25 de marzo.
Todos los eventos son gratuitos y abiertos al público.
HORARIO DE LA GALERÍA: De lunes a viernes de 10:00 am a 5:00 pm;
Sábado y domingo de 12:00 pm a 5:00 pm.
Recepción de cierre: Sábado, 25 de marzo, de 3:30 a 5:00 pm
UBICACIÓN: La Galería de la Comisión Regional de las Artes (RAC)
6128 Delmar Blvd. 63112 (al otro lado de The Pageant)
Aparcamiento gratuito detrás del Pageant o estacionamiento en la calle.