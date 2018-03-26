Bike-sharing services might begin soon in St. Louis and Alton

LimeBike of California and Ofo, based in China, are two bike-sharing companies that are bidding for service-providing in St. Louis and Alton. Both have already met with city officials and are expected to meet with representatives in the next week or two.
“The city is perfectly willing to have two companies working in the city,” said City Traffic Commissioner Deanna Venker.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that three other companies have also talked with St. Louis officials but haven’t yet applied. All of them use a dockless system, in which users use smartphone apps to find and pay for bikes for short periods of time, without the use of docking stations.
Alton’s city council already approved a memorandum of understanding with LimeBike, giving the company exclusive permission to operate on a three-year pilot program. An Ofo spokesman said that the company would concentrate first on the city of St. Louis and then look to expand to other areas.
Servicios para compartir bicicletas podrían comenzar pronto en St. Louis y Alton
LimeBike, de California y Ofo, con sede en China, son dos compañías de bicicletas compartidas que buscan ofrecer sus servicios en St. Louis y Alton. Ambas ya se han reunido con funcionarios de la ciudad y se espera que se reúnan con representantes en la próxima semana o dos.
“La ciudad está perfectamente dispuesta a tener dos compañías trabajando en la ciudad”, dijo la comisionada de tráfico de la ciudad, Deanna Venker.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que otras tres compañías también han hablado con funcionarios de St. Louis pero aún no se han postulado. Todas ellas usan un sistema sin puerto, en el cual los usuarios usan aplicaciones de teléfonos inteligentes para buscar y pagar bicicletas por períodos cortos de tiempo, sin el uso de estaciones de acoplamiento.
El ayuntamiento de Alton ya aprobó un memorando de entendimiento con LimeBike, otorgando a la compañía permiso exclusivo para operar en un programa piloto de tres años. Un portavoz de Ofo dijo que la compañía se concentraría primero en la ciudad de St. Louis y luego buscaría expandirse a otras áreas.