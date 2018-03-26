Bike-sharing services might begin soon in St. Louis and Alton

LimeBike of California and Ofo, based in China, are two bike-sharing companies that are bidding for service-providing in St. Louis and Alton. Both have already met with city officials and are expected to meet with representatives in the next week or two.

“The city is perfectly willing to have two companies working in the city,” said City Traffic Commissioner Deanna Venker.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that three other companies have also talked with St. Louis officials but haven’t yet applied. All of them use a dockless system, in which users use smartphone apps to find and pay for bikes for short periods of time, without the use of docking stations.

Alton’s city council already approved a memorandum of understanding with LimeBike, giving the company exclusive permission to operate on a three-year pilot program. An Ofo spokesman said that the company would concentrate first on the city of St. Louis and then look to expand to other areas.