Bike-sharing services to start operating in St. Louis

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced on Monday that two competing bike-sharing services were issued permits to start operating in downtown St. Louis.

After months of negotiations, U.S.-based LimeBike and China’s Ofo U.S. division will rent dockless bikes in the city. Over the next few months, around 5,000 bikes, between the two companies, will be available for rent. LimeBike will also offer electric assist bikes and electric scooters. Sam Sadle, of LimeBike, said that all options will be available in St. Louis during the next month.

Both services will consist of dockless bikes, which mean that the city won’t have to spend on docking stations. Users will be able to locate the nearest bike through each company’s apps and be given a code to unlock it. When they stop using it, they will be able to park it at any designated area and lock it.

LimeBike prices vary depending on their options, and Ofo USA, through spokesman Carter Stern, said that their bikes will be available at a rate of one dollar per hour without a limit on how long riders may rent the bike.

City leaders expect to see both services expand into the greater St. Louis area over the next months.