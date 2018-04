Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago. A jury found him guilty of all charges in his sexual assault retrial.

The comedian known for “The Cosby Show” had faced allegations from more than 60 women who said Cosby drugged and molested them over five decades but whose stories were often disbelieved or ignored for years before the #MeToo movement put men’s, particularly powerful men’s, sexual misconduct on the spotlight.

One of his victims, Lili Bernard, burst into tears as the verdicts were read, accidentally banging her forehead on the bench in front of her and prompting Judge Steven O’Neill to call for order in the Montgomery County courtroom.

“I’m overcome with gratitude,” Bernard said, sobbing outside the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. “I feel like I have to pinch myself. Am I awake? It’s a miracle.”

The verdict is the first guilty charge for a big celebrity in the #MeToo era, and one that has irrevocably damaged Cosby’s legacy.

Cosby, who was largely considered to be “America’s Dad” in his role as Cliff Huxtable, enjoyed massive success during the 80s and 90s. In 2004, Constand, a 45-year-old Temple University women’s basketball administrator, said Cosby knocked her out with three blue pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay immobilized, unable to resist or say no. Cosby claimed the encounter was consensual.

Cosby remained emotionless during the verdict, but moments later lashed out at District Attorney Kevin Steele after the prosecutor demanded Cosby be sent immediately to jail.

80-year-old Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison.