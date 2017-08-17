Blake Marggraff and his company Epharmix
By Tiani Walls
I’ve had the pleasure of learning about and interviewing the CEO and entrepreneur Mr. Blake Marggraff. His company Epharmix is extremely unique and very useful for not only the Saint Louis area but nationwide. Mr. Marggraff company is a medical hotline and condition-specific communication tool that helps care teams monitor high and risking-risk patients. It is a text and phone based system that gives medical attention. If you’re a young entrepreneur in the making here’s some advice and few steps you can follow in order to succeed with your business. I constructed the interview to learn more about Blake’s achievement and here’s how it went.
How does a patient sign up for this type of medical care? “Healthcare providers use Epharmix to help manage high-risk and rising-risk patients, such as patients with multiple chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, depression, COPD or heart failure. When a care manager enrolls a patient in Epharmix, the patient receives messages via SMS or phone call, and can always call through the number from which he or she is receiving messages to reconnect with the care management team.”
Does a potential patient have to have health insurance in order to receive such medical
attention? “Although determining patient eligibility is the healthcare provider’s prerogative, many patients on Epharmix are covered under Medicare or Medicaid, and a large number of patients are covered under self-insured employers that have established risk-bearing contracts with the provider using Epharmix. Because the patients who need the most help are often the ones who might not have robust insurance coverage or access to technology, it’s important that Epharmix both aligns with the financial interests of providers while also working for any patient, regardless of socioeconomic status or tech-savviness.”
How did you come to develop such business? “Epharmix began as a research project, and remains deeply rooted in evidence-based clinical protocols that are demonstrated to drive engagement and outcomes. In 2015, following the successful completion of randomized controlled trials on early Epharmix interventions including EpxDialysis and EpxCOPD, thought-leaders and venture capitalists chose to support Epharmix in light of the shift toward value-based care and the strong long-term engagement that Epharmix showed. Cofounders Blake Marggraff, Evan Huang, Avik Som, and Joe McDonald convened and designed a business plan that could deliver value to every part of the healthcare industry, including the patient.”
What were the obstacles you faced in order to build this business? ”The Epharmix team has been fortunate to have support and mentorship of Nobel laureates, Fortune 500 executives, and successful health IT entrepreneurs. In the rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem, however, having an excellent technology isn’t enough; a strong team is crucial to success. The key to overcoming long sales cycles, complex implementation processes, and rigorous reporting requirements is a team that’s focused on both quality and scalability.
How did you expand your brand? “To increase awareness among the market Epharmix targets, the team uses the “gold standard” of evidence in the medical industry to demonstrate quality and financial alignment: the peer- reviewed publication on randomized controlled trial results. This clinically driven strategy allows Epharmix to target and engage with Chief Medical Officers and Chief Nursing Officers, and well as Directors of case or care management, who are looking for solutions that increase care management staff productivity while also helping improve health outcomes for the patients who need the most support.
Who helped in the success of the company, who motivates you?
Investors, mentors, and fellow team members have been crucial in motivating and guiding Epharmix. Day by day, the knowledge that the technology being created is helping thousands of patients who might otherwise feel disenfranchised or disconnected.
What is the overall goal for thee company?
Fundamentally, Epharmix intends to create the new standard of care for digital health, and specifically create technology that engages and supports any patient with a chronic condition.
– Who are the target clients to receive such care?
Epharmix best supports innovative, risk-bearing healthcare providers or on-site clinics that have established care management teams monitoring high-risk and rising-risk patient or member populations.- Who and What was important in your success?
A strong mentorship base of businesspeople, clinicians, and technologists has been crucial during Epharmix’s rapid growth and product development. Additionally, a strong community of service providers and customers has helped the team to accelerate processes and avoid pitfalls.
– I would like to know who could I potentially build and start a business that is unique, and what are the steps? Start by making sure your business solves a problem: talk to your end-user or customer, and ensure that you understand the frustration that your business will help solve for the person. Then think critically about the value you can offer in the context of other solutions for the same problem: what makes your solution optimal either as a result of lower cost or higher quality (or both)? Finally, set time-based quantitative goals and well-defined underlying assumptions as you begin executing on early development and growth. Leverage others who have trodden the same path before to avoid making some mistakes, and to help overcome barriers that arise as you work to grow.
– How qualified and dedicated do I have to be to start a business? In order to lead a full-time team, nothing less than 100% dedication is acceptable. However, qualifications for starting a business are nebulous and often nonexistent. A strong work ethic, ability to creatively and effectively solve problems, and desire to create an exponentially scalable solution (including the team behind the product) are all you need. Mr.Blake Marggraff attended Washington University in St. Louis, during which time he received a degree in Biology.
Lastly, Mr.Marggraff was very cooperative and not only is this interview helpful for young aspiring entrepreneurs but also, for students pursuing the medical field. For aspiring entrepreneurs and medical field pursuers such as myself. This interview and the information was a pleasure and helpful on giving true insight on success.
Mr.Blake Marggraff y su Empresa Epharmix
Por Tiani Walls
He tenido el placer de aprender al entrevistar Blake Marggraff el empresario CEO y fundador de Epharmix una empresa única y muy útil, no sólo para el área de Saint Louis, sino a nivel nacional. La compañía Marggraff es una línea telefónica de ayuda médica y una herramienta de comunicación específica de la condición que ayuda a los equipos de atención a controlar a los pacientes con alto riesgo. Es un sistema basado en texto y teléfono que brinda atención médica. Si usted es un joven empresario aquí hay algunos consejos y pocos pasos que puede seguir para tener éxito con su negocio. Construí la entrevista para aprender más sobre el logro de Blake y aquí les presento las preguntas.
¿Cómo se inscribe un paciente para este tipo de atención médica?
“Los proveedores de atención médica utilizan Epharmix para ayudar a controlar a pacientes de alto riesgo y riesgo creciente, como pacientes con múltiples enfermedades crónicas como diabetes, hipertensión, depresión, COPD o insuficiencia cardíaca. Cuando un administrador de atención médica inscribe a un paciente en Epharmix, el paciente recibe mensajes a través de SMS o llamada telefónica, y siempre puede llamar a través del número de la que está recibiendo mensajes para volver a conectar con el equipo de gestión de atención.
¿Un paciente potencial tiene que tener un seguro de salud para recibir tales servicios médicos?
¿atención? “Aunque la elegibilidad del paciente es la prerrogativa del médico, muchos pacientes de Epharmix están cubiertos por Medicare o Medicaid y un gran número de pacientes están cubiertos por empleadores autoasegurados que han establecido contratos de riesgo con el proveedor que utiliza Epharmix. Debido a que los pacientes que necesitan más ayuda son a menudo los que podrían no tener una cobertura de seguro robusto o acceso a la tecnología, es importante que Epharmix se alinea con los intereses financieros de los proveedores mientras que también trabaja para cualquier paciente, independientemente del nivel socio- economico“.
¿Cómo llegaste a desarrollar este tipo de negocio?
“Epharmix comenzó como un proyecto de investigación, y sigue profundamente arraigada en los protocolos clínicos basados en la evidencia que se demuestra para impulsar el compromiso y los resultados. En 2015, después de la conclusión exitosa de ensayos controlados aleatorios sobre intervenciones tempranas de Epharmix, incluyendo EpxDialysis y EpxCOPD, líderes de pensamiento y capitalistas de riesgo optaron por apoyar Epharmix a la luz del cambio hacia la atención basada en valores y el fuerte compromiso a largo plazo que Epharmix mostró. Los cofundadores Blake Marggraff, Evan Huang, Avik Som y Joe McDonald convocaron y diseñaron un plan de negocios que podría ofrecer valor a cada parte de la industria de la salud, incluyendo al paciente “.
¿Cuáles fueron los obstáculos que enfrentó para construir este negocio? “El equipo de Epharmix ha tenido la suerte de contar con el apoyo y la orientación de los galardonados con el Premio Nobel, los ejecutivos de Fortune 500 y los exitosos empresarios de TI en salud. Sin embargo, en el ecosistema de la salud que cambia rápidamente, tener una tecnología excelente no es suficiente; Un equipo fuerte es crucial para el éxito. La clave para superar los largos ciclos de ventas, los complejos procesos de implementación y los rigurosos requisitos de informes es un equipo que se centra tanto en la calidad como en la escalabilidad.
¿Cómo expandiste tu marca?
“Para aumentar la conciencia entre los objetivos del mercado Epharmix, el equipo utiliza el” estándar de oro “de la evidencia en la industria médica para demostrar la calidad y la alineación financiera: la publicación revisada por pares sobre los resultados de ensayos controlados aleatorios. Esta estrategia impulsada por la clínica permite a Epharmix dirigirse a los Jefes de Servicios Médicos y Jefes de Enfermería, así como a Directores de gestión de casos o de atención, que buscan soluciones que aumenten la productividad del personal de atención y al mismo tiempo ayuden a mejorar los resultados de salud de los pacientes que necesitan más apoyo.
¿Quién ayudó en el éxito de la empresa, que te motiva?
Los inversores, mentores y compañeros de equipo han sido cruciales para motivar y guiar a Epharmix. Día a día, el conocimiento de que la tecnología que se está creando está ayudando a miles de pacientes que de otra manera se sentirían privados de su derecho de voto o desconectados.
¿Cuál es el objetivo general de la empresa?
Fundamentalmente, Epharmix tiene la intención de crear el nuevo estándar de atención para la salud digital, y específicamente crear tecnología que compromete y apoya a cualquier paciente con una condición crónica.
¿Quiénes son los clientes principales para recibir tal cuidado?
Epharmix apoya mejor a los proveedores de asistencia sanitaria innovadores y con riesgo o las clínicas en el sitio que han establecido equipos de gestión del cuidado que monitorean las poblaciones de pacientes de alto riesgo y de riesgo creciente.
¿Quién y qué fue importante en su éxito? Una fuerte base de mentores de empresarios, clínicos y tecnólogos ha sido crucial durante el rápido crecimiento de Epharmix y el desarrollo de productos. Además, una fuerte comunidad de proveedores de servicios y clientes ha ayudado al equipo a acelerar los procesos y evitar las trampas.
Quisiera saber quién podría potencialmente construir y comenzar un negocio que sea único, y cuáles son los pasos?
Comience por asegurarse de que su empresa resuelva un problema: hable con su usuario final o con el cliente y asegúrese de comprender la frustración que su negocio ayudará a resolver para la persona. Luego, piense críticamente sobre el valor que puede ofrecer en el contexto de otras soluciones para el mismo problema.
¿Qué hace que su solución sea óptima ya sea como resultado de un menor costo o una mayor calidad (o ambas)?
Finalmente, establezca metas cuantitativas basadas en el tiempo y supuestos subyacentes bien definidos al comenzar a ejecutar el desarrollo y crecimiento temprano. Aproveche a otros que han pisado el mismo camino antes para evitar cometer algunos errores, y para ayudar a superar las barreras que surgen a medida que trabaja para crecer.
¿Cómo calificado y dedicado tengo que ser para iniciar un negocio?
Con el fin de dirigir un equipo de tiempo completo, nada menos que el 100% de dedicación es aceptable. Sin embargo, las calificaciones para iniciar un negocio son nebulosas ya menudo inexistentes. Una sólida ética de trabajo, la capacidad de resolver de forma creativa y eficaz problemas y el deseo de crear una solución exponencial escalable (incluyendo el equipo detrás del producto) son todo lo que necesita.
Mr. Blake Marggraff asistió a la Universidad de Washington en St. Louis, tiempo durante el cual recibió una licenciatura en Biología.
Por último, Mr.Marggraff fue muy cooperativo y no sólo esta entrevista es útil para los jóvenes aspirantes a empresarios, sino también, para los estudiantes que persiguen el campo de la medicina.
Para aspirantes a empresarios y perseguidores del campo médico como yo.
Esta entrevista y su información fue muy útil para dar una verdadera visión del éxito.