Blake Marggraff and his company Epharmix

By Tiani Walls

I’ve had the pleasure of learning about and interviewing the CEO and entrepreneur Mr. Blake Marggraff. His company Epharmix is extremely unique and very useful for not only the Saint Louis area but nationwide. Mr. Marggraff company is a medical hotline and condition-specific communication tool that helps care teams monitor high and risking-risk patients. It is a text and phone based system that gives medical attention. If you’re a young entrepreneur in the making here’s some advice and few steps you can follow in order to succeed with your business. I constructed the interview to learn more about Blake’s achievement and here’s how it went.

How does a patient sign up for this type of medical care? “Healthcare providers use Epharmix to help manage high-risk and rising-risk patients, such as patients with multiple chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, depression, COPD or heart failure. When a care manager enrolls a patient in Epharmix, the patient receives messages via SMS or phone call, and can always call through the number from which he or she is receiving messages to reconnect with the care management team.”

Does a potential patient have to have health insurance in order to receive such medical

attention? “Although determining patient eligibility is the healthcare provider’s prerogative, many patients on Epharmix are covered under Medicare or Medicaid, and a large number of patients are covered under self-insured employers that have established risk-bearing contracts with the provider using Epharmix. Because the patients who need the most help are often the ones who might not have robust insurance coverage or access to technology, it’s important that Epharmix both aligns with the financial interests of providers while also working for any patient, regardless of socioeconomic status or tech-savviness.”

How did you come to develop such business? “Epharmix began as a research project, and remains deeply rooted in evidence-based clinical protocols that are demonstrated to drive engagement and outcomes. In 2015, following the successful completion of randomized controlled trials on early Epharmix interventions including EpxDialysis and EpxCOPD, thought-leaders and venture capitalists chose to support Epharmix in light of the shift toward value-based care and the strong long-term engagement that Epharmix showed. Cofounders Blake Marggraff, Evan Huang, Avik Som, and Joe McDonald convened and designed a business plan that could deliver value to every part of the healthcare industry, including the patient.”

What were the obstacles you faced in order to build this business? ”The Epharmix team has been fortunate to have support and mentorship of Nobel laureates, Fortune 500 executives, and successful health IT entrepreneurs. In the rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem, however, having an excellent technology isn’t enough; a strong team is crucial to success. The key to overcoming long sales cycles, complex implementation processes, and rigorous reporting requirements is a team that’s focused on both quality and scalability.

How did you expand your brand? “To increase awareness among the market Epharmix targets, the team uses the “gold standard” of evidence in the medical industry to demonstrate quality and financial alignment: the peer- reviewed publication on randomized controlled trial results. This clinically driven strategy allows Epharmix to target and engage with Chief Medical Officers and Chief Nursing Officers, and well as Directors of case or care management, who are looking for solutions that increase care management staff productivity while also helping improve health outcomes for the patients who need the most support.

Who helped in the success of the company, who motivates you?

Investors, mentors, and fellow team members have been crucial in motivating and guiding Epharmix. Day by day, the knowledge that the technology being created is helping thousands of patients who might otherwise feel disenfranchised or disconnected.

What is the overall goal for thee company?

Fundamentally, Epharmix intends to create the new standard of care for digital health, and specifically create technology that engages and supports any patient with a chronic condition.

– Who are the target clients to receive such care?

Epharmix best supports innovative, risk-bearing healthcare providers or on-site clinics that have established care management teams monitoring high-risk and rising-risk patient or member populations.- Who and What was important in your success? A strong mentorship base of businesspeople, clinicians, and technologists has been crucial during Epharmix’s rapid growth and product development. Additionally, a strong community of service providers and customers has helped the team to accelerate processes and avoid pitfalls.

– I would like to know who could I potentially build and start a business that is unique, and what are the steps? Start by making sure your business solves a problem: talk to your end-user or customer, and ensure that you understand the frustration that your business will help solve for the person. Then think critically about the value you can offer in the context of other solutions for the same problem: what makes your solution optimal either as a result of lower cost or higher quality (or both)? Finally, set time-based quantitative goals and well-defined underlying assumptions as you begin executing on early development and growth. Leverage others who have trodden the same path before to avoid making some mistakes, and to help overcome barriers that arise as you work to grow.

– How qualified and dedicated do I have to be to start a business? In order to lead a full-time team, nothing less than 100% dedication is acceptable. However, qualifications for starting a business are nebulous and often nonexistent. A strong work ethic, ability to creatively and effectively solve problems, and desire to create an exponentially scalable solution (including the team behind the product) are all you need. Mr.Blake Marggraff attended Washington University in St. Louis, during which time he received a degree in Biology.

Lastly, Mr.Marggraff was very cooperative and not only is this interview helpful for young aspiring entrepreneurs but also, for students pursuing the medical field. For aspiring entrepreneurs and medical field pursuers such as myself. This interview and the information was a pleasure and helpful on giving true insight on success.