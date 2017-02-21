Blues lose to Panthers at the buzzer
ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 20. Panthers past Blues after Vincent Trocheck‘s goal made it 2-1 with just five seconds remaining in regulation.
The Blues will go into the break in third place in the Central Division with 67 points, three points ahead of Nashville. But the Predators, who have two games in hand, will play four by the time the Blues are back on the ice Sunday in Chicago.
St. Louis and Florida both looked sharp in this one, but the Blues have lost two straight games in regulation after reeling off a six-game winning streak. With a ton of road games on the docket through the next month, the Blues will just need to keep fighting.
Los Blues pierden ante los Panthers de Florida, en el Scottrade Center.
ST. LOUIS. 20 DE FEBRERO. Los Panthers vencieron a los Blues después de que Vincent Trocheck anotó un 2-1 a sólo cinco segundos restantes en la regulación.
Los Blues descansan unos días ocupando el tercer lugar de la División Central con 67 puntos, tres puntos por delante de Nashville. Pero los Predators, que tienen dos partidos en la mano, jugarán cuatro antes de que los Blues vuelvan al domingo al hielo en Chicago.
St. Louis y Florida parecían fuertes en éste juego, pero los Blues han perdido dos juegos consecutivos en la reglamentación después de volver de una racha de seis victorias consecutivas. Con muchos juegos en lista hasta el próximo mes, los Blues solo tendrán que seguir luchando.