Blues lose to Panthers at the buzzer

Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer knocks the puck away from St. Louis Blues David Perron in the third period at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on February 20, 2017. Flordia defeated St. Louis 2-1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 

Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck and St. Louis Blues Paul Stastny check each other in the third period at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on February 20, 2017. Flordia defeated St. Louis, 2-1. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 20. Panthers past Blues after  Vincent Trocheck‘s goal made it 2-1 with just five seconds remaining in regulation.

The Blues will go into the break in third place in the Central Division with 67 points, three points ahead of Nashville. But the Predators, who have two games in hand, will play four by the time the Blues are back on the ice Sunday in Chicago.

St. Louis and Florida both looked sharp in this one, but the Blues have lost two straight games in regulation after reeling off a six-game winning streak. With a ton of road games on the docket through the next month, the Blues will just need to keep fighting.

 

Los Blues pierden ante los Panthers de Florida, en el Scottrade Center.

Vincent Trocheck de los Florida Panthers y Paul Stastny de los Blues de St. Louis se enfrentan en el tercer periodo en el Scottrade Center en St. Louis, el 20 de Febrero de 2017. Florida venció a St. Louis, 2-1. Foto de Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 

ST. LOUIS. 20 DE FEBRERO. Los Panthers vencieron a los Blues después de que Vincent Trocheck anotó un 2-1 a sólo cinco segundos restantes en la regulación.

Los Blues descansan unos días ocupando el tercer lugar de la División Central con 67 puntos, tres puntos por delante de Nashville. Pero los Predators, que tienen dos partidos en la mano, jugarán cuatro antes de que los Blues vuelvan al domingo al hielo en Chicago.

St. Louis y Florida parecían fuertes en éste juego, pero los Blues han perdido dos juegos consecutivos en la reglamentación después de volver de una racha de seis victorias consecutivas. Con muchos juegos en lista hasta el próximo mes, los Blues solo tendrán que seguir luchando.

                                              

