Blues lose to Panthers at the buzzer

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 20. Panthers past Blues after Vincent Trocheck‘s goal made it 2-1 with just five seconds remaining in regulation.

The Blues will go into the break in third place in the Central Division with 67 points, three points ahead of Nashville. But the Predators, who have two games in hand, will play four by the time the Blues are back on the ice Sunday in Chicago.

St. Louis and Florida both looked sharp in this one, but the Blues have lost two straight games in regulation after reeling off a six-game winning streak. With a ton of road games on the docket through the next month, the Blues will just need to keep fighting.