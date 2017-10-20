Blues Sign Boy, 8, To One-Day Contract

St. Louis, MO. October 19 – The St. Louis Blues have signed their youngest team member in franchise history.

Eight-year-old Levi Ervin was signed to a one-day contract by Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong and Blues Chairman Tom Stillman Wednesday evening. The contract allows him to be an official member of the club when the Blues travel to the PNC Arena to take on the Carolina Hurricanes next Friday.

Under the contract, Ervin will fly on the team plane, stay at the team hotel and watch the game from good seats. He will also receive an up-close behind the scenes view as the team prepares for their game.

Stillman also presented Ervin with his own personalized jersey when he signed the contract.

Ervin was in a car with his two-year-old sister, Paisley, and their grandparents when a piece of metal fell from a tractor-trailer ahead of them on Interstate 70 in August. Their vehicle caught fire after the metal became wedged underneath their vehicle and punctured the gas tank.

Ervin escaped without any injuries and his grandparents suffered third-degree burns while trying to rescue his sister from her car seat. Paisley passed away from her injuries in September.