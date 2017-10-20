Blues Sign Boy, 8, To One-Day Contract

St. Louis, MO. October 19 – The St. Louis Blues have signed their youngest team member in franchise history.
Eight-year-old Levi Ervin was signed to a one-day contract by Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong and Blues Chairman Tom Stillman Wednesday evening. The contract allows him to be an official member of the club when the Blues travel to the PNC Arena to take on the Carolina Hurricanes next Friday.
Under the contract, Ervin will fly on the team plane, stay at the team hotel and watch the game from good seats. He will also receive an up-close behind the scenes view as the team prepares for their game.
Stillman also presented Ervin with his own personalized jersey when he signed the contract.
Ervin was in a car with his two-year-old sister, Paisley, and their grandparents when a piece of metal fell from a tractor-trailer ahead of them on Interstate 70 in August. Their vehicle caught fire after the metal became wedged underneath their vehicle and punctured the gas tank.
Ervin escaped without any injuries and his grandparents suffered third-degree burns while trying to rescue his sister from her car seat. Paisley passed away from her injuries in September.
Blues firman contrato por un día con niño de 8 años
St. Louis, MO 19 de octubre – Los St. Louis Blues firmaron un contrato con el miembro más joven del equipo en la historia de la franquicia.
Levi Ervin, de ocho años de edad, firmó un contrato de un día con el gerente general de Blues, Doug Armstrong, y el presidente de Blues, Tom Stillman, la noche del miércoles. El contrato le permite ser un miembro oficial del club cuando los Blues viajen a la PNC Arena para enfrentarse a los Carolina Hurricanes el próximo viernes.
Conforme al contrato, Ervin volará en el avión del equipo, se quedará en el hotel del equipo y verá el partido desde buenos asientos. También podrá ver de cerca al equipo mientras se prepara para su juego.
Stillman también le obsequió a Ervin su propia camiseta personalizada cuando firmó el contrato.
Ervin estaba en un auto con su hermana de dos años, Paisley, y sus abuelos cuando un trozo de metal cayó de un tractor delante de ellos en la Interestatal 70 en agosto. Su vehículo se incendió después de que el metal quedara acuñado debajo del vehículo y perforara el tanque de gasolina.
Ervin escapó sin ninguna herida y sus abuelos sufrieron quemaduras de tercer grado al tratar de rescatar a su hermana de su asiento de seguridad. Paisley falleció de las heridas en septiembre.