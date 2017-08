Blues Summer Concerts

By Tiani Walls

With the summer coming to a near end and back to school is slowing approaching there are still many summer attractions and events brewing. With the Saint Louis Arch being a landmark and one of saint Louis main attractions. Here’s what’s happening soon at this location, The Blues Summer Concert. Did I mention the concert is Free to the public. It will be held at Saint Louis Arch Park August 18, 2017. There will be food vendors, entertainment and nice summer weather.

Also there will be a performance by Joe Metzka and his blues band. So with the summer shortly ending there is still much to experience especially downtown. The Blues Arch services is a four weeklong event takes place every Friday in August. The very first concert will be held Friday, August 4th, 2017. All events will take place from 6pm-830pm.

The lineup for the Blues Arch includes,