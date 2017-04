Body found at retirement home

St. Louis, MO. April 11 – At 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday the police received a call for a sudden death at Carondelet Retirement Manor.

Someone discovered a body inside the facility. The medical examiner saw something that made him call homicide detectives from the St. Louis Police Department.

Homicide detectives were clearing the scene early Tuesday morning.

The incident is being handled as a homicide, the detectives are still investigating. The death and identity of the body are still unclear.