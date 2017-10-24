Body Found During Search for 3-Year-Old Sherin Mathews

Richardson police say they found a small child’s body Sunday during the search for missing 3-year-old, Sherin Mathews.
Sherin Mathews disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 8 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews put her outside their home for not drinking her milk at 3 a.m.
The body was found Sunday around 11 a.m. in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road and has not yet been properly identified by the medical examiner’s office.
The area around Spring Valley and Bowser is now a crime scene. That area will be blocked off off for some time.
According to the affidavit, Wesley told Sherin to stand near a large tree in the backyard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.
Wesley was the last person to see the child. He was arrested and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.
An Amber Alert was issued for Sherin after she went missing but it was discontinued the following Monday.
Detectives in Richardson filed at least 30 search warrants related to the investigation. Search warrants obtained by WFAA reveal FBI detectives seized a variety of electronics, including five cellphones, three laptops, a tablet and a digital camera from the family home.
A vigil was held Sunday outside the location where Sherin was last seen. People gathered bringing flowers, stuffed animals, signs and balloons.
Policía encuentra un cuerpo durante la búsqueda de Sherin Mathews de 3 años de edad
La policía de Richardson dice que encontraron el cadáver de un menor el domingo durante la búsqueda de la niña desaparecida de 3 años, Sherin Mathews.
Sherin Mathews desapareció la madrugada del 8 de octubre después de que su padre adoptivo Wesley Mathews la sacara de su casa por no tomarse la leche a las 3 a.m.
El cuerpo fue encontrado el domingo alrededor de las 11 a.m. en una alcantarilla subterránea durante una operación de búsqueda en el área de Spring Valley y Bowser Road y aún no ha sido identificado adecuadamente por la oficina del médico forense.
El área alrededor de Spring Valley y Bowser ahora es una escena de crimen. Esa área estará bloqueada por un tiempo.
De acuerdo con la declaración jurada, Wesley le dijo a Sherin que se parara cerca de un gran árbol en el patio trasero. Cuando salió 15 minutos después, su hija ya no estaba.
Wesley fue la última persona que vio a la niña. Fue arrestado y acusado de poner en peligro gravemente a un menor y fue sometido a control electrónico de tobillo y se le pidió que entregara su pasaporte como condición para la fianza del 9 de octubre.
Se emitió una Alerta Amber para Sherin después de su desaparición, pero se suspendió el lunes siguiente.
Los detectives en Richardson presentaron al menos 30 órdenes de registro relacionadas con la investigación. Las órdenes de búsqueda obtenidas por WFAA revelan que los detectives del FBI incautaron varios dispositivos electrónicos, incluidos cinco teléfonos celulares, tres computadoras portátiles, una tableta y una cámara digital de la casa de la familia.
Se llevó a cabo una vigilia el domingo fuera del lugar donde Sherin fue vista por última vez. La gente se reunió trayendo flores, animales de peluche, carteles y globos.