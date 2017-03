Body found on west St. Louis I-64 overpass

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 28. St. Louis Police are investigating after a body of a deceased person was discovered Tuesday afternoon on the Oakland overpass.

The overpass where the body of a male was found is located near the intersection of Clayton and Skinner by Interstate 64. The body was said to be an unidentified man in his 50s or 60s.

The area near where the body was found is a known hangout for homeless people. There is no word on the cause of death or if foul play is suspected.