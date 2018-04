Boeing cited by Pentagon over quality concerns at St. Louis facility

Boeing Co. was cited by the Pentagon for continuing quality, management and other deficiencies found at the company’s St. Louis production facility, and which were first issued more than two years ago, including problems related to production of its flagship F/A-18 and F-15 jets, according to documents and officials.

Bloomberg is reporting that flaws at the St. Louis premises ranged from missing, backwards and out-of-specification fasteners found on undelivered F/A-18s and F-15s to oversized holes, missing components and incorrect parts installed on the factory’s production line, as a Pentagon’s contractor watchdog issued in four “Corrective Action Requests”.

In a statement to Bloomberg News, the Defense Contract Management Agency said that planes under assembly inadvertently hit maintenance work stands or other equipment on the floor, damaging the aircraft.

Some of the issues have remained unresolved for more than 904 days, according to records compiled by the agency.

Boeing, the No. 2 Pentagon’s contractor, said in an email response that it is addressing the watchdog’s concerns.

“Boeing and the Defense Contract Management Agency work together to address open corrective action requests through the evaluation and implementation of solutions that resolve identified issues,” spokesman Philip Carder wrote.