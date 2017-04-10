Bombings in Egypt kill 44; Islamic State claims responsibility
St. Louis, MO. April 10 – During the celebration of the Christian holiday of Palm Sunday two Egyptian cities were bombed killing 44 worshipers according to latest reports.
The Interior Ministry of Egypt said that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombings at Coptic Christian churches in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, where at least 27 died, and hours later in the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, where the death toll climbed to at least 17.
After Sunday’s attacks the U.S. Embassy in Cairo expressed condolences to the victims and their families. The statement also said that the United States stays firmly with the Egyptian government and the people to defeat terrorism.
Many world leaders quickly issued their condolences, such as Pope Francis, Russian President Vladimir Putin and, French President François Hollande.
Bombardeos en Egipto matan a 44; el Estado Islámico se declara autor de los ataques
St. Louis, MO. 10 de abril – Durante la celebración de la fiesta Cristiana de Domingo de Ramos dos ciudades de Egipto fueron bombardeadas matando a 44 fieles, de acuerdo con últimos reportes.
El Ministro del Interior declaró que el Estado Islámico se adjudicó la responsabilidad de los ataques a iglesias Cristianas coptas en la ciudad de Tanta, donde al menos murieron 27 y, horas más tarde en la ciudad mediterránea de Alejandría, donde el número de muertos ha incrementado a 17.
Después de los ataques de este domingo, la embajada de los Estados Unidos en el Cairo dio sus condolencias a las víctimas y sus seres queridos. El comunicado también dijo que los Estados Unidos se mantienen firmemente junto al gobierno y el pueblo de Egipto para combatir el terrorismo.
Muchos de los líderes del mundo expresaron sus condolencias y reprobaron los actos, como el Papa Francisco, el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin y el presidente de Francia François Hollande.