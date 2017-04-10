Bombings in Egypt kill 44; Islamic State claims responsibility

St. Louis, MO. April 10 – During the celebration of the Christian holiday of Palm Sunday two Egyptian cities were bombed killing 44 worshipers according to latest reports.

The Interior Ministry of Egypt said that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombings at Coptic Christian churches in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, where at least 27 died, and hours later in the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, where the death toll climbed to at least 17.

After Sunday’s attacks the U.S. Embassy in Cairo expressed condolences to the victims and their families. The statement also said that the United States stays firmly with the Egyptian government and the people to defeat terrorism.

Many world leaders quickly issued their condolences, such as Pope Francis, Russian President Vladimir Putin and, French President François Hollande.