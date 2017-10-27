Boy, 11, Shot in North St. Louis

North St. Louis, MO. October 26 – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland around 8:40 p.m.

Police said the child was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. He is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors said it was a drive-by shooting. They said they heard as many as 16 gunshots.