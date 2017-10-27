Boy, 11, Shot in North St. Louis

North St. Louis, MO. October 26 – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland around 8:40 p.m.
Police said the child was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. He is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Neighbors said it was a drive-by shooting. They said they heard as many as 16 gunshots.
Niño de 11 años herido de bala en North St. Louis
North St. Louis, MO. 26 de octubre – Un niño de 11 años recibió un disparo en el vecindario Kingsway West de St. Louis el miércoles por la noche, dijo la policía.
El tiroteo ocurrió en la cuadra 5100 de Northland alrededor de las 8:40 p.m.
La policía dijo que el niño estaba consciente y respiraba mientras lo llevaban al hospital. Se cree que tiene lesiones que amenazan su vida.
Los vecinos dijeron que fue un tiroteo desde un vehículo. Dijeron que escucharon hasta 16 disparos.