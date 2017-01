Boy Scouts Will Admit Transgender Boys

January 31. The Boy Scouts of America said that it will begin accepting transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs.

The Scouts’ policy change came in a written and video statement released by Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh, in which he said that for more than a hundred years the Scouts used the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine a boy’s eligibility to join its single gender programs, but now enrollment in its boys-only programs will now be based on the gender a child or parent lists on his application to become a scout.

The policy change comes after the bad publicity received when Scout leadership was confronted by the case of 8-year-old Joe Maldonado of Secaucus, New Jersey. He had joined a Cub Scout troop last fall, but then was forced out after parents and local leaders discovered that he had been born a girl.

The group decided in 2013 – after heated debate – to allow openly gay youth as scouts.

The national Girl Scouts organization, which is not affiliated with the Boy Scouts, has accepted transgender members for years.