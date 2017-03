Break the wall, a symbolic protest and a way to celebrate latino culture in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 3. “Break the Wall” is a symbolic protest. On Saturday, March 4th, community will be celebrating the diversity of the Latino & Indigenous culture with music, dance and oral histories and testimonies.

According to organizers, the event is being held because “Immigration Policies are trying to erase us, using racist and predatory, terror tactics, to make us feel ashamed, and dehumanized. Many, in our community are afraid to publicly express our culture, speak our languages at school, and work; and as a result, are being intimidated, from taking more visible roles in policy changing resistance”.

Latinos En Axion is holding this event in hopes to draw, widespread community support, and facilitate direct access to the network resources, of Legal Professionals, Students, University Campuses, Businesses, Immigration Advocates, and activate the next door neighbors into solidarity,they want to use the urgency of this hostile political climate, as a vehicle of transformation, empowering the Latino Immigrant community into becoming active participants and advocates, of their own, immigrant human rights movement.

Where: Thomas F. Eagleton Court House 111 S. 10th St. St. Louis, MO 63102

When: March 4, 2017 from 2-4 pm