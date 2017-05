Brewers beat Cardinals 7-5 in 10

St. Louis, MO. May 2 – The Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in 10 innings on Monday night at Busch Stadium.

The Brewers got a three run home run from Travis Shaw to break a 4-4 tie in the tenth inning and win 7-5. The Brewers go ahead rally was fueled by Kolton Wong’s fielding error to start the 10th inning.