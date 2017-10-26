Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Arrested On Child Porn Charges

The arrest Wednesday of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on child pornography charges, authorities said.
Bruce Paddock, 58, was taken into custody at an assisted living facility in North Hollywood. A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Los Angeles County lists 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.
#LAPD: Detectives have arrested Bruce Paddock for possession of Child Porn. In case there are more victims, call Juvenile Div 562-624-4027. pic.twitter.com/Qf0NJ66Wxg
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 25, 2017
The complaint alleges that Paddock had more than 600 photos in 2014.
“#LAPD: Detectives have arrested Bruce Paddock for possession of Child Porn. In case there are more victims, call Juvenile Div.”, police tweeted.
Police said the case was unrelated to the Las Vegas shooting. The investigation was launched after evidence was discovered at a business in the city’s Sun Valley neighborhood.
Hermano del tirador de Las Vegas es arrestado por cargos de pornografía infantil
El arresto el miércoles de Bruce Paddock fue confirmado por un oficial de la ley informado sobre la investigación, pero no autorizado para discutirlo públicamente.
Un hermano del tirador de Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock, fue arrestado el miércoles en Los Ángeles por cargos de pornografía infantil, dijeron las autoridades.
Bruce Paddock, de 58 años, fue puesto bajo custodia en una instalación asistida en North Hollywood. Una querella criminal presentada por fiscales en el condado de Los Ángeles enumera 19 cargos por explotación sexual de un niño y un cargo por posesión de pornografía infantil.
#LAPD: Detectives have arrested Bruce Paddock for possession of Child Porn. In case there are more victims, call Juvenile Div 562-624-4027. pic.twitter.com/Qf0NJ66Wxg
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 25, 2017
La demanda alega que Paddock tenía más de 600 fotos en 2014.
“#LAPD: Los detectives arrestaron a Bruce Paddock por posesión de pornografía infantil. En caso de que haya más víctimas, llame a la Divisón Juvenil”, escribió la policía en Twitter.
La policía dijo que el caso no estaba relacionado con el tiroteo en Las Vegas. La investigación se inició luego de que se descubrieran pruebas en un negocio en el vecindario de Sun Valley en la ciudad.