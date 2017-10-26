Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Arrested On Child Porn Charges

The arrest Wednesday of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Bruce Paddock, 58, was taken into custody at an assisted living facility in North Hollywood. A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Los Angeles County lists 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

#LAPD: Detectives have arrested Bruce Paddock for possession of Child Porn. In case there are more victims, call Juvenile Div 562-624-4027. pic.twitter.com/Qf0NJ66Wxg — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 25, 2017

The complaint alleges that Paddock had more than 600 photos in 2014.

“#LAPD: Detectives have arrested Bruce Paddock for possession of Child Porn. In case there are more victims, call Juvenile Div.”, police tweeted.

Police said the case was unrelated to the Las Vegas shooting. The investigation was launched after evidence was discovered at a business in the city’s Sun Valley neighborhood.