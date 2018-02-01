Budweiser’s Newest Ad Features Clydesdales, Gateway Arch

St. Louis – The Clydesdales may not be featured in Budweiser’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial but that doesn’t mean the company is forgetting about them this year.

Budweiser tweeted out a minute-long commercial Tuesday night that features eight Clydesdales going to various locations across the country, including the Gateway Arch, Grand Canyon and Brooklyn Bridge.

USA Today reports the commercial, which is titled ‘Beer Country,’ will run on television in the days following the Super Bowl.

During the Super Bowl, Budweiser plans to do a five-second bumper ad pointing viewers to their Facebook page for the “Clydesdale Cam,” which will be a live feed of the horses.

The commercial that will run during the Super Bowl showcases Budweiser employees and their response to the past year’s national disasters.