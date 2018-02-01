Budweiser’s Newest Ad Features Clydesdales, Gateway Arch

St. Louis – The Clydesdales may not be featured in Budweiser’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial but that doesn’t mean the company is forgetting about them this year.
Budweiser tweeted out a minute-long commercial Tuesday night that features eight Clydesdales going to various locations across the country, including the Gateway Arch, Grand Canyon and Brooklyn Bridge.
USA Today reports the commercial, which is titled ‘Beer Country,’ will run on television in the days following the Super Bowl.
During the Super Bowl, Budweiser plans to do a five-second bumper ad pointing viewers to their Facebook page for the “Clydesdale Cam,” which will be a live feed of the horses.
The commercial that will run during the Super Bowl showcases Budweiser employees and their response to the past year’s national disasters.
El anuncio más reciente de Budweiser presenta caballos percherones y el Gateway Arch
St. Louis – Los caballos percherones pueden no aparecer en el comercial del Super Bowl de Budweiser en 2018, pero eso no significa que la compañía se esté olvidando de ellos este año.
Budweiser tuiteó un comercial de un minuto el martes por la noche que presenta ocho percherones que van a varios lugares en todo el país, incluidos el Gateway Arch, el Grand Canyon y el Puente de Brooklyn.
USA Today informa que el comercial, titulado “Beer Country“, se transmitirá en televisión en los días posteriores al Super Bowl.
Durante el Super Bowl, Budweiser planea hacer un anuncio publicitario de cinco segundos que señale a los espectadores su página de Facebook para la “Clydesdale Cam“, que será una transmisión en vivo de los caballos.
El comercial que se presentará durante el Super Bowl muestra a los empleados de Budweiser y su respuesta ante los desastres nacionales del año pasado.