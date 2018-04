“Buffer zone” proposal for St. Louis healthcare facility defeated by Aldermen

A proposal to put an eight-feet “buffer zone” around a healthcare facility in St. Louis was defeated Monday by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on a 9-15 vote on the last day of session.

The “buffer zone” would have prevented demonstrations within eight feet of a reproductive health facility in order to permit the flow of traffic in and out of the clinic and charge those who tried to impede it. Similar “buffer zones” have been enacted in cities like New York and Chicago around facilities such as Planned Parenthood.

There have been attempts countrywide to have “buffer zones” as big as 35 feet, but they have been struck down by the Supreme Court. However, the eight-feet ones have been upheld by the country’s highest court.

The St. Louis Archdiocese thanked the aldermen for not restricting free speech protected by the constitution. The measure had won initial support in February on a marginal vote in favor, but aldermen expressed concerns over its possible scope towards restricting other forms of protest. “You can’t pick and choose who can protest. It’s the First Amendment for everyone,” said Alderman Pam Boyd, of the 27th Ward.

The group Naral Pro-Choice lamented the defeat of the “buffer zone” proposal. Through their Twitter account, they wrote, “The fight to protect women seeking out their constitutionally-protected reproductive health care is not over.” They also thanked the sponsors of the bill.