Burglar caught after robbing home twice in 24 hours

ST. LOUIS, MO. April 6. A burglar hit the same home twice in 24 hours.

Surveillance video and an alert neighbor helped police already catch the man they believe is responsible.

On Tuesday, Jason Foerstel said he learned his Xbox, two tablets, money and phone chargers were stolen from his home in broad daylight.

The worst part? Foerstel said the suspect is a man he had previously paid to rake his leaves.

He invited the man inside so he could pay him and that’s likely when the suspect saw everything Foerstel owns.

Foerstel posted his surveillance video to social media Tuesday hoping it would help police track the suspect down and to warn any possible future victims of the man.

On Wednesday, the same alleged burglar came back for more, but this time a neighbor saw and called the police.

By the time Foerstel got home, the police already had the 21-year-old man in custody.

Foerstel wanted to praise the police for their hard work adding they were great to work with.

He said there’s a lesson in having vigilant neighbors and a good security system can make a difference in catching who’s responsible.

The investigation will continue according to the police.