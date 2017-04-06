Burglar caught after robbing home twice in 24 hours
ST. LOUIS, MO. April 6. A burglar hit the same home twice in 24 hours.
Surveillance video and an alert neighbor helped police already catch the man they believe is responsible.
On Tuesday, Jason Foerstel said he learned his Xbox, two tablets, money and phone chargers were stolen from his home in broad daylight.
The worst part? Foerstel said the suspect is a man he had previously paid to rake his leaves.
He invited the man inside so he could pay him and that’s likely when the suspect saw everything Foerstel owns.
Foerstel posted his surveillance video to social media Tuesday hoping it would help police track the suspect down and to warn any possible future victims of the man.
On Wednesday, the same alleged burglar came back for more, but this time a neighbor saw and called the police.
By the time Foerstel got home, the police already had the 21-year-old man in custody.
Foerstel wanted to praise the police for their hard work adding they were great to work with.
He said there’s a lesson in having vigilant neighbors and a good security system can make a difference in catching who’s responsible.
The investigation will continue according to the police.
Ladrón es atrapado después de robar en una casa-habitación dos veces en 24 horas
ST. LOUIS, MO. 6 de abril. Un ladrón robó la misma casa en 24 oras.
El video de vigilancia y la alerta de un vecino ayudaron a la policía a capturar al hombre que se presume responsable.
El martes, Jason Foerstel dijo haberse dado cuenta de que su consola Xbox, dos tabletas, dinero y cargadores de celulares fueron sustraídos de su hogar en plena luz del día.
¿Y cuál es la peor parte? Foerstel dice que el sospechoso es un hombre al que había pagado días anteriores para que barriera las hojas de su jardín.
Lo invitó a pasar a su casa para pagarle y fue ahí cuando, probablemente, el sospechoso vio todo lo que Foerstel posee.
Foerstel posteó su video de vigilancia en las redes sociales el martes esperando que ayudara a la policía a encontrar al sospechoso y advertir a posibles víctimas del ladrón en el futuro.
El miércoles, el supuesto ladrón regresó por más, pero esta vez un vecino lo vio y llamó a la policía.
Para cuando Foerstel llegó a su casa, la policía ya tenía al hombre de 21 años de edad bajo custodia.
Foerstel quería recompensar a la policía por al arduo trabajo agregando que fue grandioso cooperar con ella.
Comentó que es una gran lección tener vecinos vigilantes y que un buen sistema de seguridad hace la diferencia para capturar a quien es responsable.
La investigación continuará de acuerdo con declaraciones de la policía.