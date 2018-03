Business Insurance

By Tania Interian

Why do I need it? Why do some people ask me for Liability Insurance when contracting my services?

Having a small or large business is always demanding. Having insurance for unforeseen incidents or catastrophes such as fire, electrical surges, theft, lawsuits or physical injury to customers or employees can be key to the economic survival of your business.

When you least expect it, a small business can be sued for civil responsibility (Liability). These lawsuits can claim that you have been negligent or have committed an error or omission while you were providing your service. The damages for civil responsibility can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Errors do occur, but even an innocent error by you or any of your employees can result in a lawsuit for negligence against your business. It is for this reason that you should have insurance. State Farm® civil liability insurance can help you and your company pay the costs of your legal defense and any resulting liability for professional negligence, error or omission.

For this reason the famous Liability Insurance is a necessity. The people who contract your services want to know that you are protected with business insurance in case you commit an error or cause any damage, whether physical or material.

You also have the option to insure the assets you have acquired for your business, such as furniture, equipment, capital improvements and even your inventory. What happens if there is a fire and you lose everything? Or if you suffer a theft? This part of the insurance covers you so that you can recover what has been lost. Something you might not know is that the insurance we offer covers food that is lost due to loss of electricity (i.e. restaurant or grocery store). And besides that, our business insurance covers the loss of income caused by any of the above mentioned incidents.

Tania Interian Agency offers you the protection you need at a reasonable price. As the owner of the business, I perfectly understand the needs and risks that you encounter.

If you are in Missouri or Illinois, call me at 314-822-5180 and I will gladly visit your business to review your situation and provide a personalized quote with no obligation.