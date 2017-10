Bystanders Rescue Man Whose Wheelchair Got Stuck On Tracks as Train Approaches

Kirkwood, October 13 – Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a man in a wheelchair in Kirkwood Thursday.

Around 1:00 p.m. a man’s wheelchair became stuck on the railroad tracks near Kirkwood Road.

A family visiting from out of town was sitting a nearby light waiting for the train to pass when they noticed the man was in trouble.

Members of the family and other eyewitnesses rushed to pull him away from the tracks with only seconds to spare. The family said he was later taken away by medics.

Those involved in the rescue do not know his name or his condition.