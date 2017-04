CadaTV Launches Spanish TV Service With 6 Months Free Promotion

St. Louis, MO. April 25 – CadaTV, a provider of Spanish language television shows, movies, and live programming to the Latino community worldwide, will now offer affordable Spanish television subscriptions to households in the U.S.A. with a bonus promotional offer of six months of free service.

To learn more about CadaTV and to take advantage of this promotion, click https://www.cadatv.com.

Latino families in the U.S.A. can now take advantage of CadaTV’s low cost, promotional package for Spanish television programming. This promotion includes an easy to install CadaTV set-top box and an 18 month subscription for only $189.87. This totals to $309 in savings compared to CadaTV’s standard price.

As a dedicated Spanish television service, CadaTV represents significant savings at a promotional monthly rate of $9.99 compared to the lowest cost Dish Network Latino television package, valued at $29.95 per month. On average, CadaTV can save customers $236.52 a year compared to the lowest cost Latino television package from Dish Network. CadaTV’s 6 month free promotional package providing 18 months of quality Spanish programming for the cost of 12 months represents even bigger savings for customers. “We want to make quality Spanish TV service affordable for each and every Latino family in the U.S.,” said CadaTV CFO Hugh Hall.

CadaTV’s promotional offer comes all inclusive with the CadaTV set-top box and all the Latino television programming offerings including Spanish video on demand in five categories: soap operas, movies, entertainment shows, soccer, and children’s programming. Live television channels from many Latin American networks are also available for customers to enjoy.

CadaTV strives for total customer satisfaction and ease of operation by providing flexible connection options. Service can be easily connected to all televisions with a simple Wi-Fi setup. CadaTV effectively makes its television service easy to install, flexible to use on-demand, and allows viewers to enjoy Spanish TV wherever Wi-Fi is available.