California suing Trump administration over Auto-Emissions Rollback

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he’s filing a lawsuit challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s determination that the requirements for cars and light trucks are too stringent and must be revised. The federal agency, currently under head Scott Pruitt, is in the process of rewriting those standards that aimed to slash carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles, and which were set up by the Obama administration.

Becerra made the announcement on Tuesday. “The state of California is not looking to pick a fight with the Trump administration, but we are ready for one, especially when the stakes are so high for our families, our health and the planet,” Becerra said at the news conference.

California Governor Jerry Brown, who is in his final year in office, criticized Pruitt and Trump for deciding to look the other way when it comes to the very real dangers of climate change.

“Pruitt and I suppose his boss Mr. Trump, they want people to buy more gas, to create more pollution. The fires, the rising sea levels, the mudslides, turmoil that’s going to come about –– this is real stuff. If Pruitt and Trump don’t get it, they need to go,” said the Democratic California governor.

The challenge marks California’s 10th lawsuit against the EPA and its 32nd since Trump took office.