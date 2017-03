Call for Nominations: L’Oréal Paris Announces Search for 10 Extraordinary Women of Worth

12th ANNUAL AWARDS HONOR WOMEN MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH VOLUNTEERISM WITH DONATIONS AND A NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT FOR THEIR CAUSES

NEW YORK, March 27, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Today, L’Oréal Paris launched a call for nominations for the 2017 Women of Worth awards honoring 10 inspiring women who are championing change through their charitable causes. Now in its 12th year, L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth has honored 110 women who find beauty in giving back to their communities. Women of Worth, the signature philanthropic program for L’Oréal Paris, brings to life the brand’s tenant that “we’re all worth it” by recognizing a diverse group of women who are putting forth their passion and vision to selflessly volunteer and create lasting impact in their communities. Women and men can nominate women of all ages who are philanthropists, volunteers and change-makers to be a Woman of Worth and receive up to $35,000 in donations for her cause now through May 8, 2017 at WomenofWorth.com.

Each year, the 10 extraordinary women are chosen from thousands of nominations and honored for the significant impact they’ve made across a breadth of causes, including advocating for women and children, raising awareness for health issues, supporting troops and their families, bringing technology to underserved communities and many other important initiatives. L’Oréal Paris elevates their heroic stories, fosters connections, builds networks and provides financial support to help the Women of Worth continue to empower and transform lives.

“Worth and beauty are entwined within our L’Oréal Paris heritage and nothing encapsulates this more beautifully than Women of Worth,” said Tim Coolican, L’Oréal Paris USA President. “The L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth are fearless and selfless leaders who make extraordinary contributions to their communities and to society as a whole. They are the embodiment of our belief that ‘we’re all worth it’ and we are honored to be part of their journey.”

NOMINATE A NEW 2017 WOMAN OF WORTH

Nominations for the 2017 Women of Worth program, executed in partnership with Points of Light, the world’s largest volunteer service organization, are open today through May 8, 2017 at WomenofWorth.com.

The final 10 Honorees will each be awarded a $10,000 donation for her cause. One Honoree, chosen by popular vote, will be selected as the National Honoree and awarded an additional $25,000 donation for a total of $35,000 to support her organization. All 10 of the 2017 Honorees will be recognized in December at an awards ceremony hosted by L’Oréal Paris in New York.

SUPPORT THE PAST WOMEN OF WORTH HONOREES

Available for purchase is the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Giftbox, a limited-edition collection of some of the brand’s most iconic beauty products, including Colour Riche La Palette Lip in Nude, Voluminous Primer Mascara, Colour Riche Pocket Palette in French Bisque and Voluminous Original Mascara. The L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Giftbox is available exclusively at Amazon.com for $24.99, while supplies last. Purchases of the limited edition L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth giftbox help demonstrate support for the 2016 Women of Worth Honorees. Donations can also be made to each Honoree at WomenofWorth.com.

“The Women of Worth are emboldened to make a beautiful difference in the world every day and through their passion demonstrate their vison,” said Karen T. Fondu, President Emeritus and Chairwoman of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth. “With Women of Worth, L’Oréal Paris is able to embrace the power of its resources and harness them to provide the honorees with the support they need to continue charting their own unique and powerful paths.”

For more information about the Women of Worth program, to nominate a woman making a difference or to learn more about past Honorees, visit www.WomenofWorth.com.