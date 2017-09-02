Call to Condemn Child Sexual Abuse

St. Louis, MO. September 9 – Most Reverend Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, has announced a recently reported allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against retired priest Reverend John Robert “Jack” Campbell, which occurred in the 1960s at Prep Seminary – South in Shrewsbury.
Father Campbell has been retired from ministry since 1989 and currently resides in a private residence. Reports of abuse by Father Campbell were first made in the 1990s, prior to the adoption of the Dallas Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002. Father Campbell is on permanent administrative leave which prohibits him from engaging in priestly ministry.
In keeping with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, to ensure transparency in communicating with the public about allegations of sexual abuse of minors and as an outreach to potential victims, an announcement about this allegation will be made in the archdiocesan newspaper, The St. Louis Review, and in the parishes where Father Campbell served.
We continue to pray for the victims of the grave evil of sexual abuse.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis encourages all persons with reports of abuse of a minor involving a member of the clergy or other church personnel to contact Sandra Price, Executive Director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection at (314) 792-7271, the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800.392.3738 and/or law enforcement officials.
Llamado a la denuncia de abuso sexual de menores
St. Louis, MO. 9 de septiembre – El reverendo Robert J. Carlson, arzobispo de San Luis, ha anunciado una denuncia recientemente reportada de abuso sexual de un menor contra el sacerdote jubilado Reverendo John Robert “Jack” Campbell, que ocurrió en la década de 1960 en el Seminario Prep – South en Shrewsbury.
El Padre Campbell fue retirado del ministerio desde 1989 y actualmente reside en una residencia privada. Los reportes de abuso por parte del Padre Campbell se hicieron por primera vez en la década de 1990, antes de la adopción de la Carta de Dallas para la Protección de Niños y Jóvenes en 2002. El padre Campbell está en suspensión administrativa permanente que le prohíbe participar en el ministerio sacerdotal.
De conformidad con la Carta para la Protección de la Niñez y la Adolescencia, para asegurar la transparencia en la comunicación con el público sobre las denuncias de abuso sexual de menores y como un acercamiento a las víctimas potenciales, se hará un anuncio sobre esta acusación en el periódico arquidiocesano, St. Louis Review, y en las parroquias donde el Padre Campbell sirvió.
Seguimos orando por las víctimas del gravísimo abuso sexual a menores.
La Arquidiócesis de St. Louis alienta a todas las personas con denuncias de abuso sexual de menores que involucren a un miembro del clero u otro personal de la iglesia a ponerse en contacto con Sandra Price, Directora Ejecutiva de la Oficina de Protección de Niños y Jóvenes al (314) 792-7271, la Línea de ayuda de Abuso de Niños y Negligencia de Missouri 800.392.3738 y/o con las autoridades.