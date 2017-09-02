Call to Condemn Child Sexual Abuse

St. Louis, MO. September 9 – Most Reverend Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, has announced a recently reported allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against retired priest Reverend John Robert “Jack” Campbell, which occurred in the 1960s at Prep Seminary – South in Shrewsbury.

Father Campbell has been retired from ministry since 1989 and currently resides in a private residence. Reports of abuse by Father Campbell were first made in the 1990s, prior to the adoption of the Dallas Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002. Father Campbell is on permanent administrative leave which prohibits him from engaging in priestly ministry.

In keeping with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, to ensure transparency in communicating with the public about allegations of sexual abuse of minors and as an outreach to potential victims, an announcement about this allegation will be made in the archdiocesan newspaper, The St. Louis Review, and in the parishes where Father Campbell served.

We continue to pray for the victims of the grave evil of sexual abuse.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis encourages all persons with reports of abuse of a minor involving a member of the clergy or other church personnel to contact Sandra Price, Executive Director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection at (314) 792-7271, the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800.392.3738 and/or law enforcement officials.